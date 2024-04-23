Senior Frontend Developer, web-based UI for embedded systems
2024-04-23
The industry is undergoing significant transformations, particularly the shift toward smart and connected factories. As part of our Research and Development team, we're seeking a talented Senior Frontend Developer to contribute to our web-based user interface (UI). Our solutions empower operators across the globe, simplifying their work and enhancing industrial production. Be part of a dynamic multinational team based in Nacka (Stockholm) and shape the future of industrial production!
Your role
As a member of our cross-functional team, you'll collaborate closely with UX designers and fellow developers.
Your role include:
You'll drive the implementation of new features, ensuring seamless integration into our existing web-based UI for embedded systems.
Take charge of transforming our legacy application into a modern React-based system. This involves building a shareable component library and migrating existing components.
Explore new ideas and find innovative ways to meet customer needs within the context of our UI development.
Location: Our office is in Stockholm, Nacka. We offer a hybrid workplace.
Qualifications
To thrive in this role, you should possess the following:
A university degree in computer science or a related field.
Several years of hands-on experience in software development.
Proficiency in JavaScript and TypeScript.
Strong knowledge of React, including component development.
Familiarity with CSS and HTML.
Basic understanding of Java syntax (not necessarily the Java runtime).
Experience using NPM for package management.
Good verbal and written communication skills in English.
Why Join Us?
At Atlas Copco, we foster a friendly atmosphere and uphold a culture of respectful interaction and ethical behavior. We value individuals who bring their authentic selves to work, contributing to our collective success. As pioneers in the industry, we're passionate about driving dynamic change and empowering manufacturing customers worldwide.
We are looking forward to your application via our jobsite!
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
