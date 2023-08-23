Senior Frontend developer for Webdoc-X - Carasent
Carasent Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-08-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Carasent Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are on an exciting journey in e-Health and need to strengthen our team with a senior Frontend developer who shares our vision of care free from administration.
The development of Webdoc-X began in the spring of 2021 and has a clear mission to become a complete medical record system for healthcare providers in Europe. Currently, the product has users in the UK, France and Denmark with a plan to be present throughout Europe in the future. The roadmap is set and now we look forward to strengthening our team.
About the role
As a senior Frontend developer, you will work with the new development of Carasent's web-based journal system Webdoc-X, a product that contributes to more efficient and safer healthcare. We are using the latest technologies. Since patient safety is central to our products and we therefore handle very sensitive data, you need to value meeting requirements for high quality and operational reliability.
Currently, we are divided into pure backend and frontend teams. We build our frontend component-based in React to increase the reusability of what we do. On the backend side, we develop in Kotlin.
Since the development work is largely team-based, but based on a single work method, we are looking for you who likes cooperation with others and actively wants to contribute to achieving common goals. Goals that play against our vision of a healthcare service free from administration.
Your profile
We believe you have a few years of work experience as a Frontend developer. You have a good technical range and a good understanding of architecture and development cycles.
You are communicative and open to signals from the environment, especially when it comes to user needs. At the same time, you are confident in yourself and are happy to share your technical and analytical experience.
Curiosity, quality, innovation, commitment and love are qualities that distinguish Carasent's organization and culture, therefore we believe that this reflects even you.
Key experience:
• React
• HTML, CSS and JavaScript
• Experience with and interest in agile processes and methods
• Swedish or English language skills
Nice to have:
• Typescript
• Micro frontend
• Hooks
• Redux
• IT University degree
• Previous experience working with medical devices
We offer
For us, well-being is in focus and we offer benefits such as training during working hours, wellness allowance, health insurance, staff activities, green bonus, flexible working hours, vision days, etc. Carasent offers a hybrid workplace, which gives you as an employee flexibility with how you manage your time, although we would like to see all colleagues meet regularly in the office. Those who want, are welcome to the office every day of the week.
About Carasent
Anchored in the vision of enabling future care, Carasent provides healthcare organisations with a seamless ecosystem of integrated solutions that significantly reduce administrative burdens and improve patient engagement and healthcare delivery.
Through its wide portfolio of products and services, such as cloud-based electronic health record systems, tools for electronic patient communication and virtual visits, business intelligence solutions, and numerous existing partner integrations, Carasent offers the most flexible clinical business support available in the Nordic market today.
Carasent has offices in Sweden and Norway with customers ranging from primary care to secondary care to occupational health and rehabilitation, primarily in the private sector. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Carasent Sverige AB
(org.nr 556896-8001) Arbetsplats
Carasent Jobbnummer
8052620