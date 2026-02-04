Senior Frontend Developer
2026-02-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a cross-functional self-service product team building a new B2C Self-Service Portal for a telecom environment, covering both web and mobile app experiences. The work focuses on delivering a high-performing, user-friendly platform where customers can manage subscriptions, invoices, and more. The team works in an agile setup with close collaboration across roles and stakeholders.
Job DescriptionDevelop and evolve web and app frontends using a modern React stack.
Build customer-facing self-service flows with strong focus on performance, usability, and reliability.
Contribute to technical decisions around frontend architecture and tooling.
Collaborate daily in a Scrum team with backend developers, business analysts, testers, product owners, and UX designers.
Participate in code reviews, share knowledge, and promote frontend best practices.
Work with data-heavy interfaces where large amounts of information are presented clearly and efficiently.
RequirementsExtensive experience with Next.js, TypeScript, React, and React Native.
Experience building complex, data-heavy web applications.
Experience developing B2C solutions.
Strong experience with Tailwind CSS and building/maintaining component libraries, including best practices for Headless UI components.
Ability to pass a background check.
Nice to haveTailwind / Shadcn
GitHub Actions
Testing experience with Jest, React Testing Library, and/or Playwright
Vercel
Headless UI
Headless CMS
pnpm
Application
