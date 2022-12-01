Senior Frontend Developer
2022-12-01
Do you want to play an active part in technical choices, architecture and mentoring of your junior colleagues? Do you want to join a sympathetic team of software developers that are happy to help each other out? We are recruiting a curious senior frontend developer who will shape the future of frontend at Avalon so that we can keep solving complex digital challenges for our customers. Welcome to the team!
Your future opportunity
Just like Super Mario, we are going to level up and grow! As a senior frontend developer your overall mission is to take the team and your customer assignment to the next step. You will be involved in decisions about architecture, methods and frameworks in your projects and in discussions with colleagues. Our main road, tech wise, is React that is mixed with Javascript to create micro frontends most commonly floating on a backend created in .Net or Node. Perhaps you will facilitate a change in that area over time? The applications we work with span from industrial applications that monitor thousands of connected systems to configuration portals and educational systems.
Together with our other senior frontend developer, you will take initiatives in knowledge sharing forums and other channels and act as mentor for other frontend developers. Together with the team leader and the business team you will build and develop the team so that we can tackle difficult technical questions and help our customers meet their digital challenges.
You will join a kind and curious software development team in Stockholm. We have a great mix of people, skills, seniority and interests. It's a safe bet that the team wants to talk about the latest technical challenges with you, but if you are up for it, a cat GIF is also appreciated. We are more than happy to go for an afterwork or hang out at DnD night with you.
Who you are
Do you want to make your voice heard regarding technical choices and join the strategic discussions about the future of frontend? Here's a cool list of bullet points that we think will help you do a great job in the role:
• About a million years of experience within frontend development. Well maybe not exactly one million years, but for this role we are looking for someone with experience.
• Language skills in English is a must, Swedish skills will help you at Avalon where our official language is Swedish.
• Communication skills so that you can share your technical ideas with colleagues - both tech ninjas, newbies within software and completely non technical people.
Who we are
Avalon Innovation is a Scandinavian consulting company that develops innovative product and system solutions. Through our innovation model, broad technical know-how, and humility towards each other, we help our customers meet the future. Our ambition is not to be the greatest, however, we will always strive to be the best at what we do.
Our corporate culture is among our most valued assets. We are all involved in and actively contribute to our mutual success and are motivated by working together to drive our business forward. We are excited to work at Avalon Innovation and can proudly say - I am an avalon!
The next step
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity? In that case, we want to hear more about you and your ambitions! We review applications continuously so we hope you won't wait until the last date before you send us your application. Let us know if you have any questions about Avalon or the role. Welcome to the team, we are excited to meet you!
Anna Wärdell
Team Leader in Stockholm / big fan of Harry Potteranna.wardell@avaloninnovation.com
Emil Hillung
Business Manager in Stockholm / brewer of beeremil.hillung@avaloninnovation.com
