Senior Front-End Developer
2025-05-12
At Ubiquiti Inc., we create technology platforms for Businesses, Smart Homes, and Internet Service Providers, driven by our goal to connect everyone, everywhere by Rethinking IT. To date, Ubiquiti has shipped over 100 million devices worldwide, from ISP networking products to next generation of IT solutions. At Ubiquiti, you'll heighten your potential and broaden your horizons, while shaping the future of connectivity.
We are currently looking for highly skilled Senior Frontend Developer for various teams in Stockholm, Sweden.
Please note that applicants must live in Sweden and hold a valid work permit at the time of application to be considered for this role.
Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain highly reliable and scalable web services and UIs that serve millions of users worldwide (e.g. UniFi Network, Site Manager, Community or online store)
Collaborate with developers and designers in distributed teams in an agile and fast-paced, international work environment
Actively participate in projects and voice your ideas and solutions
Maintain industry-standard programming style and stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and trends
Requirements:
Extensive experience of coding in modern JavaScript, TypeScript and Node.js
Very good knowledge of front-end libraries such as React.js
Good knowledge of programming design patterns and web protocols
Experience of debugging, profiling and optimising web apps
Strong sense of ownership of tasks and responsibilities
Ability to lead yourself and your own work as well as collaborate extensively with others
Familiar with Git and Jira
Excellent communication skills and highly proficient in English (written and spoken)
Nice to have:
Experience with WebRTC and WebSockets
BSc degree in Computer Science, or related engineering degree
Benefits:
International work environment
Competitive compensation package including wellness allowance, occupational pension, medical insurance, private health insurance, life insurance and work-injury insurance
Five weeks of holiday per year
Flexible work hours and hybrid work model
Modern office space located in Epicenter (Hötorget)
Access to all the latest Ubiquiti products and prototypes for home use and tests
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
101 23 STOCKHOLM
