Senior Financial Analyst
2023-10-05
Be part of the change
Volvo Cars is in the midst of a transformation journey. We operate in a fast-changing industry and are growing globally. Our culture encourages continuous improvements, cross-functional and diverse collaboration as well as creativity and passion. People who make a difference are the fuel that has built one of the most recognizable brands in the world. We dare to be disruptive and creative, and we dare to say what others do not. Our creative strategy embraces this and encourages us to be bold and take risks. Fuelled by our purpose, Freedom to Move, we are redefining the automotive industry and the consumer experience across all digital and physical touchpoints of our brand globally. To do this, we rely on the drive, commitment and expertise of people who want to make a change. We rely on people who care!
What you will do
As our online business grows, we are looking for a passionate Sr Analyst that can bring value to our portfolio and ultimately to our customers. Collaborating closely with our stakeholders, you will drive high profile priority strategic projects and provide the analysis necessary to do so as the products evolve. As you do so, you will cultivate strong relationships with business leaders across the organization to drive alignment and support the transition from recommendation to implementation. There will be extensive cross-functional cooperation with Pricing, Offer, Risk and other departments involved in the business development.
Your skills will help understand the challenge of assessing contract value and optimise the value chain in financial services in a new landscape of automotive financing that includes subscriptions, leases and other financial products.
As a senior anayst, you will:
* be responsible for, providing holistic financial views to facilitate decision making on a wide range of topics, including churn and profitability per segment.
* build financial models with limited information at hand. As the business model and product are evolving, an innovative yet structured approach is key.
* develop dashboards providing transparency on key business metrics to measure and steer.
* identify opportunities to improve our processes that will create efficiency and scalability.
We are looking for a Senior Financial Strategy and Performance Steering Analyst to play a key role in building a future consistent with Volvo Cars' mission of making people's lives simpler and giving them "Freedom to Move in personal, sustainable, and safe way." These values apply as much to the vehicles themselves as to the entire ecosystem that surrounds it, including finance that is modern, accessible, and cuts out the associated costs with inefficiencies.
