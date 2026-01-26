Senior Exterior Designer
2026-01-26
Blue Eye AB as an Automotive Product Development & Engineering consulting company. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions against our client requirements for complete Vehicle R&D.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye work frameagreement, We encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Mechanical Design for exterior & Interior automotive.
Description
The Senior Exterior Designer is responsible for developing innovative vehicle concepts from initial sketches to final tooling data.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of design and engineering. Create high-quality sketches, renderings, and 3D models that effectively communicate the design vision. Incorporate industry trends and advanced technologies to deliver forward-thinking designs. Mentor interns and junior designers to foster creativity and professional growth. Report directly to the Chief Designers, supporting the broader design strategy and vision.
Tasks
- Lead the conception, development, and execution of cutting-edge exterior vehicle designs,
managing the entire process from initial concept to final tooling data.
- Work closely with cross-functional teams, including engineering, manufacturing, and
marketing, to ensure the seamless integration of design and engineering elements.
- Produce high-quality sketches, renderings, and 3D models that effectively communicate your design vision and align with project goals.
- Stay updated on the latest industry trends, materials, and technologies to infuse innovation
and forward-thinking into your designs.
- Mentor and guide interns & junior designers, fostering an environment of continuous learning, creativity, and professional growth.
- Report directly to the Chief Designers, providing updates and insights, and supporting the
broader design vision and strategy.
Qualifications
- A Master's or Bachelor's degree in automotive design, Industrial Design, or a related field.
- A minimum of 12 years of automotive design experience, with a strong portfolio showcasing
your design evolution and notable projects.
- A deep understanding of automotive design principles, manufacturing processes, and market trends to ensure the feasibility and innovation of your designs
