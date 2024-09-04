Senior Epic Owner
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-09-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
About us:
Our domain aims to provide the driver with safe and premium user experience through easy controls and the right information. We deliver platform solutions to all the truck brands within Volvo AB group.
Our core components are SW platform backend and frontend, displays, ECUs, Vision Cameras. We source the HW from external partners and develop most of the SW internal.
We are now looking for a senior epic owner with passion to lead both technology and people. To develop technology for sustainable and pioneering electronic and software products and services for future transport solutions.
So, do people see you as a leader? Do you enjoy stepping out of the box and trying new ideas? Are you passionate about technology and people? If yes, then you are at the right place!
What is the job?
You will lead product initiatives within the domain of infotainment. As Epic owner you act as a spider in the web securing that the scope is clear for all contributing teams, working with risk mitigation and high-level time plan to align the engineering efforts. We believe that it is important to feel for the product and act with a clear sense of ownership for the holistic HMI, understand the customer needs and identify opportunities that benefit the customer. You and your team will work cooperatively with others across the organization to achieve shared objectives, both when it comes to technology strategies and delivering solutions that meet our customer expectations and needs.
You will be part of the global DUXI management team, playing an important role and contributing to setting vision and strategy for DUXI and together we as a team deliver our products and working with continuously improve us and others.
Who are you?
You have a Bachelor's or Master 's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering or equivalent. We believe you have a strong background in software and HW engineering development and a deep knowledge of project management. Experience from automotive is meriting.
If you have a strong drive and energy level, this will be a job opportunity that suits you well. As a person we believe that you have customer focus, like collaboration, drive engagement and have excellent communication skills. You understand that being accountable and successful means driving activities inside as well as outside your own organization. In addition to this, you have the ability to learn quickly when faced with new issues. The environment is dynamic, fast-paced and requires a go-getter attitude.
What can we offer you?
We are Driver User Experience & Interface (DUXI), located in Gothenburg. Our work environment is based on trust and cooperation. We believe in personal development in a humble and friendly atmosphere, while developing world-class user interface for our trucks.
We can offer you an exciting and global working environment where you will interact with highly committed colleagues from diverse cultures and influence the development of our future products.
Want to know more? Please contact:
Magnus Bodmar, Global Technology Manager DUXI, Telephone: magnus.bodmar@volvo.com
Last application date: 18th September 2024
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "13511-42806184". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
batool Malik +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
8879620