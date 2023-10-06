Senior Engineering Manager
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Stockholm
, Sala
, Finspång
, Skövde
, Götene
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The Identity Cluster is a part of the Commercial Digital area and our mission is to ensure we know our customers well and keep this information safe and secure. We support the rest of the organisation in using this knowledge to serve the customers in the best possible way.
What you'll do:
Lead and grow a team of hardworking Engineering Managers and engineers through hiring, mentoring, inspiring and feedback within the domain of customer-facing Identity and Access Management (IAM).
Ensure through streamlined execution and experimentation that our solutions meet the needs of our customers quickly and accurately.
Be the voice of engineering in the Cluster Leadership team through a friendly and effective collaboration with the product- and UX counterparts.
Advocate and advance modern, agile software engineering practices and help develop and foster good engineering and organizational practices.
Help ensure the solutions are scalable, sustainable, architecturally sound, and technical debt is both incurred consciously and repaid in a reasonable time.
Be an active member of the Commercial Digital engineering leadership team and collaborate with other leaders across the organization.
Together with your team take accountability for our emerging ecosystem of data products making sure they built in line with the enterprise standards and are meeting the needs of your data consumers.
Who you are:
A person that loves leading, develop, inspire and grow an engineering organisation, and have previous experience doing so; you have been a manager-of-managers before this and know what it takes to build phenomenal leaders.
Someone that possess a deep understanding of how to translate product and business goals into sound technical solutions, and can mentor your organisation in this.
Very knowledgeable and passionate about modern IAM architecture principles.
Prior to starting a technical leadership career you have had extensive experience working hands-on as a Software Engineer developing large scale data solutions in an agile environment.
Someone that fully embrace a growth mindset, and have the ability to encourage others to do the same.
A compassionate person who understand that every individual and situation has their specific needs, and can adapt your leadership style and interactions accordingly.
Someone who like to have fun at work, and take great care in making sure everyone always feels welcome and included! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "67346-41965028". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Rinor Alihajdaraj 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8173005