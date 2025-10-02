Senior engineering manager - System solutions
2025-10-02
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: Business Manager - Commercial&Portfolio.
Your Role and Responsibilities
Are you ready to lead advanced system deliveries in a global market? We're seeking a dynamic and experienced Senior Engineering Manager to head our new System Solution Department, driving innovation and excellence in crane and terminal automation systems. As part of our management team, you'll oversee a multifaceted organization, guiding everything from system architecture and software design to cybersecurity and technical support.
This is a unique opportunity to shape large-scale engineering solutions, collaborate across borders, and make a lasting impact in a system-oriented business. If you're a strategic leader with a strong background in software engineering, a passion for continuous improvement, and a knack for inspiring teams-this role is for you.
Key Responsibilities
Lead large-scale system deliveries in the global market.
Oversee complete system delivery, including overall system architecture, application and software design, data communication interfaces, machinery safety, cybersecurity, and technical support for crane and terminal automation systems.
Manage a department consisting of six sub-departments, each led by a line manager.
Foster cross-functional collaboration across departments and global teams, ensuring seamless integration of expertise and driving innovation through shared knowledge and collective problem-solving.
Qualifications
Master of Science degree (or equivalent) in a relevant field, with at least five years of management experience.
Proven experience in software engineering and development.
Strong track record of executing customer projects within a system-oriented business.
Demonstrated ability to actively manage teams and drive continuous improvements in design, operational excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken; additional language skills are a plus.
A collaborative leader who enjoys guiding others and working in teams.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
ABB Marine & Ports designs and develops intelligent terminal automation solutions and services for container and bulk cargo handling as well as world-leading technologies that are driving the evolution of sustainable shipping. Data-driven decision support and integrated solutions for ship and shore from ABB are paving the way to a zero-emission marine industry, and optimized container terminals. Our automation and electrical solutions are making port and terminal operations safer, greener and more productive. ABB Marine & Ports operates in 26 countries and has 2,000 employees.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Recruiting Manager Björn Henriksson, +46 702 09 57 00 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +46 724 64 46 88
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-22
721 30 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
