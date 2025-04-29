Senior Engineer-Chassis Structure / Engine Suspension
2025-04-29
What you will do
At Group Truck Technology (GTT), you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry, and society at large. You will be part of the Chassis Structure & Transport Adaptation team, with a main focus on the Chassis Structure area. This includes responsibility for components such as cab and engine/electric motor suspension, propshaft installation, and frame ladder.
Your role will primarily involve product development of suspended installations, but also contributing to team development and continuous improvement of processes and methods. This includes implementing digital tools to enhance efficiency in our deliveries and development. Our products impact multiple platforms and drivelines, and our team is involved in most product changes. Over the coming years, we will take on several challenging projects focused on improving legal compliance and customer features.
Your future team
The team works in a global environment, collaborating across locations in Gothenburg, Bangalore, Curitiba, and Lyon.
This position is based in Gothenburg, where we are currently 11 design engineers and 1 analyst. The Gothenburg team leads development for the heavy-duty cab-over-engine product range, with platform responsibility for Common Architecture and Shared Technology.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? So do we, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will be a key player in driving technical solutions and improvements within our team. We are looking for a person who thrives in a collaborative environment, with a strong ability to network and interact across teams. Your positive attitude, problem-solving skills, and willingness to improve work methods will be highly valued.
You are someone who can lead cross-functional teams, develop technical strategies, and confidently judge the feasibility of solutions. Your experience with complex product development and cross-functional operations will help you take on challenges and find effective solutions in a fast-paced environment.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
• MSc in Mechanical Engineering or similar technical background
• 7-10+ years of experience in automotive product development, preferably in the truck industry
• Fluent English, both written and spoken
• Solid knowledge of rubber suspension systems, sheet metal design, and casted components
• Understanding of supplier-developed and certified components is a plus
• Proficiency in FMEA, APQP, generative design, and root cause analysis
• Experience as a Project Manager is a plus
• Experience from Volvo Group Trucks Technology is considered a merit
• Knowledge of tools and systems such as KOLA, EDB, PDMLink, Creo, PIL, Protom, Knox, Argus, Tech Tool, and JIRA is a merit
What's in it for you?
We offer a competitive compensation package and a work environment that promotes a healthy work-life balance. You will be part of a team where mutual support and collaboration are central to our success. The team has a shared mindset focused on delivering customer requests, ensuring that stress on individuals is minimized.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to drive your personal development and explore potential career growth in both engineering and management. Our team culture is based on trust and strong collaboration, and you will be encouraged to continue learning and improving within your field.
Ready for the next move?
• Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Connect with Matilda Johansson - Group Manager Ch. Struct. Transp. Adap, mail: matilda.johansson@gmail.com
The last day to apply is the 20th of May.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
