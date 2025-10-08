Senior Engineer Electrode Development
2025-10-08
Job Scope
The Senior Engineer will lead key aspects of electrode process development from lab-scale to mass production. This includes optimizing slurry formulations and coating parameters, resolving manufacturing issues, and collaborating across departments and with vendors to ensure product quality and stability.
Key Responsibilities
• Develop and optimize electrode slurry formulation, coating, and calendaring processes.
• Design experiments (DOE) and analyze test results to identify root causes and implement improvements.
• Provide technical support for pilot line and mass production scale-up.
• Coordinate with material vendors and equipment suppliers for process troubleshooting.
• Mentor junior engineers and review technical documentation.
Requirements
Qualifications and Experience
• Bachelor's degree with at least 5 years of experience or Master's degree with at least 3 years in electrode process development or related field.
• Hands-on experience in LIB manufacturing, R&D, or process engineering is essential.
• In-depth knowledge of electrode processes such as slurry mixing, coating, drying, and calendaring.
• Experience with DOE (Design of Experiments) and statistical analysis tools.
• Practical experience in mass production application or process troubleshooting.
• Prior experience in working with equipment vendors or material suppliers.
Specific skills
• Familiarity with statistical tools (e.g., Minitab) for process optimization.
• Understanding of equipment structure and process flow in electrode production.
• Root cause analysis skills (e.g., FMEA, 5 Whys) and strong technical reporting.
• Proficiency in English technical communication and documentation.
Personal success factors
• Proactive approach in identifying and solving technical issues.
• Strong cross-functional communication and coordination skills.
• Willingness to mentor and guide junior team members.
• Customer- and quality-focused mindset.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Labs AB
(org.nr 559540-1885) Jobbnummer
9547817