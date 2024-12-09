Senior Embedded Software Engineer
2024-12-09
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
The future belongs to those who are empowered by a great idea and can carry it out. At Volvo Cars our purpose is to provide freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way. Do you want to be part of creating a safe, reliable, and secure software platform for our future Volvo models?
This is us.
Volvo Cars have an ambition to expand its in-house software development. At the department of Core System Software, we are part of this ambition. Our teams are building the next generation high-performance in-vehicle compute cluster, designed to host different vehicle applications, stretching from basic vehicle state machines to advance active safety and unsupervised autonomous drive functionalities. This compute cluster will be launched in our coming generation of pure electric and self-driving Volvo models. Our task is to create a safe, reliable, and secure software that serve as a platform for our stakeholders and partners to deploy and innovate their applications on.
Our multi-core architecture includes high-performance (HP) systems on a chip (SoC), providing a framework for current and future services. We are now looking for experienced software development engineers with a genuine problem-solving attitude to strengthen our software development organization.
What you'll do
In our part of the R&D, we develop the base software for the Core Computer. We do that to provide computational power and to enable successful integration between applications. Our teams work in an agile manner to be able to quickly adjust to changing requirements. We work with a-state-of-the-art embedded multiprocessor environment from Nvidia including hypervisors, Linux, QNX, Rust and other modern technologies.
In this team we develop the Diagnostic communication stack for our Core Platform. It includes DoIP gateway, CAN gateway, ODB/UDS services, diagnostic firewall, interfaces to customer application diagnostics and diagnostic monitors. A typical workday can consist of any combination of feature and platform development including tests, system test development, requirement management, system design and more.
What you'll bring
We think you are a software engineer with experience in C++/14. We want to work with you who have a keen interest in programming and in modern programming languages. You are a self-driven and proactive team player with high ambitions. You are curious, always eager to learn and have an innovative mind-set. You care about people, and you like to take responsibility for getting things done.
Apart from being a senior embedded developer in C++14, we would like to see that you have good understanding and experience of ISO14229-1.
We would like that you have experience of software development, working with real-time, fault tolerant, safe, and secure application frameworks. Fluency in spoken and written English is required. You embrace agile and a continuous improvement mind-set.
To qualify for the role, it is required that you are familiar with several of below areas:
• C++14 or later
• Real-time software e.g., Linux, QNX or similar POSIX RTOS
• Communication protocol (UDP, TCP,CAN)
• CMAKE
