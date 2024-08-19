Senior Embedded Software Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-08-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
.
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
Powertrain Strategic Development has the responsibility to explore and develop new sustainable propulsion solutions, including hydrogen-based propulsion technologies. We are at the centre of development and expertise of Hydrogen Solutions across Volvo Group. Our team, the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) System Group is a multi-disciplinary focused team that includes design, combustion system, 1D/3D simulations, EATS, Controls, Calibration, Testing and Verification. We are a small team of engaged engineers that thrive finding the best holistic solutions, collaborating with colleagues from different parts of the Volvo organization as well as external stakeholders. We are looking for a new colleague that will work as a Senior Embedded Software Engineer. Are you the one?
WHAT WE HAVE TO OFFER
As a Senior Embedded Software Engineer, you will become part of a cross-functional team, contributing to the architecture and implementation of the Engine Control System and strategy for H2 ICE system. You will be able to establish close collaboration with local and global experts from different areas across the organization and act as a bridge between strategic development and traditional product development. This special role also will give you the opportunity to collaborate with external research partners, suppliers and internal stakeholders for developing solutions together. You will be able to develop efficient embedded control software for the new H2 ICE powertrain solutions. You will take a holistic approach to create calibratable functions for complex spark-ignited engines with upcoming technology. You will create and verify new software functionalities to match new requirements, new systems, new sensors and actuators. Here you will interact with the powertrain software platform development group to maximize the benefit for the customer, safe and secure software and spread your knowledge. As part of a fully empowered team, you will be one of the central contributors within the H2 ICE System group to ensure a world-leading, safe, and sustainable propulsion system.
WHO ARE YOU?
As a Senior Embedded Software Engineer, you drive results pro-actively, collaborate seamlessly, build trust easily, blossom in continuous learning, and act with a strong team player mindset. You can solve practical problems with a hands-on attitude with your knowledge from Control Systems and Embedded Software. You are a customer-oriented person who enjoys being part of a team where you take initiative and take pride in your own and the team's deliveries. Imagine yourself working in an environment focused and fully energized to develop H2 solutions for future applications. You will get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting and global environment, which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. We trust the individual and act as a team, have fun at work, stay close to the product and provide opportunities to grow. If you have a holistic view on H2 ICE system control and application software development, you will feel right at home.
YOU AND YOUR SKILLS
Mandatory requirements:
• You hold a scientific degree, a M.Sc. or PhD, in an engineering area such as Mechatronics, Computer Science, Automation, Electronics, Mechanics, or in Applied Physics
• You have at least 8+ years of proven experience in developing model-based control systems
• You have at least 4+ years of experience with industrial powertrain product development
• You are an expert in at least 2 of the following areas: embedded software design & architecture, functional safety and testing, SIL or HIL, test bench data analysis and automation as calibrator or function developer, control theory and signal processing, diagnostics and dependability, or drivability
• You bring profound expertise in Matlab / Simulink / Targetlink, C/C++, and Python3
• You have expertise in automotive communication protocols, such as Ethernet, ISO, CAN, LIN
• You have knowledge in CANAlyser, ATI Vision, ETAS INCA, ETAS ASCMO, or AVL Concerto
• You are fluent in spoken and written English
Meritorious requirements:
• You bring knowledge in spark ignited engines, knock control, engine sensors and actuators
• You come with knowledge in combustion engines, fuel injection systems and EATS systems
• You have experience in Volvo Powertrain SW development toolchain, especially engine control
• You have knowledge in design and implementation of safe and secure functions, ISO-26262 and SAE-21434-compliant
• You are result-oriented with a "think-outside-of-the-box-attitude"
• You have a keen perception with a good portion of quality understanding
• You are self-driven; you think in solutions and have the energy to make things happen
• Your energizing attitude sparks also your co-workers
HOW TO LEARN MORE AND APPLY
Are you curious yet and maybe have some questions? Please contact Director H2 ICE System Christian Glatzer, christian.glatzer@volvo.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Julia Karlberg, julia.karlberg@volvo.com
.
Last application date 15th of sept. We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "13034-42763041". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Christian Glatzer 031660000 Jobbnummer
8847055