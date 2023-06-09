Senior Embedded Software Developer to ABB Robotics!
2023-06-09
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
At ABB Robotics we are creating the future of robotics and we touch the lives of millions by helping to provide innovative products, automated solutions and cutting-edge technology. Now we are looking for a new software developer to join our R&D-team in Västerås!
In this role you will work as a part of the product improvement team, mainly focused on solving problems in our robot control software which have occurred on site at our customers and provide high quality solutions within expected time frame. You will also develop new functions and features to increase effectiveness and efficiency of issue investigation and resolutions. Communication is key, both internally and externally with customer, as you work in a high performing team to solve their problems.
In our R&D team we use SAFe, a Lean-Agile approach to development. Your role requires collaboration with teams of engineers, customers and others throughout the design process. You report to SAFe program functions such as Backlog owner, program owners, architects and line management.
This is your chance to start a truly unique journey with ABB Robotics!
Your responsibilities
Investigate customer issues in robot control software to find root cause.
Develop short- and long-term solutions to customer issues.
Communicate with customers, front end technicians, experts and other stakeholders to facilitate a great customer experience.
Identify and capture opportunities to improve our abilities to solve problems faster and more efficiently at customers and in our own labs.
Live ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
A M.Sc. in Computer Science, Embedded development or related discipline.
Solid professional experience in software development in C/C++.
You share our passion for industrial challenges, creating high customer satisfaction and delivering results.
You are a creative, curious and analytical problem solver.
As a true team player, you are communicative, collaborative and positive and thrive in a role where you can take initiative - all to contribute to our future success.
Strong communication skills in English, both written and oral, are also essential. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
More about us
At ABB, you can be sure you are helping to create a better world. Why not take the chance to do this while working in one of the most fascinating technology areas in modern industry - robotics!
Recruiting Manager, Martin Nordvall, +46 725 22 02 07, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives Ledarna: Lenny Larsson +46 21 32 85 47, Sveriges Ingenjörer Pia Hill: +4621-34 47 51, Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 21 32 90 97. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Johannes Westermark Hester, +46 724 64 45 22.
Does this sound like the next exciting step in your career? Apply today!
You are welcome to apply before July 9th. The selection process will be handled continuously.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
