Senior Embedded Software Developer
2024-06-14
Are you a curious and creative software engineer with a passion for embedded systems? Do you find joy in tinkering with microcontrollers and hardware focused embedded systems? If you're a 'maker' at heart who loves to be hands-on with both the hardware and software aspects of a system, then we have the perfect role for you!
About the Entertainment Lighting team
We are pioneers in the world of wireless communication technologies, with a specific focus on the creative and awe-inspiring applications of Entertainment Lighting. Imagine the dazzling lighting effects in blockbuster feature films, the captivating displays at world-renowned concerts, or the intricate setups enhancing the ambiance at operas and live theatre. Our technology is at the heart of these applications, providing reliable, high-performance wireless lighting control that enrich storytelling and captivate audiences globally.
Our commitment to innovation has made us an industry leader, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in lighting design across various entertainment platforms. Our systems are engineered for the most demanding conditions, ensuring that the show goes on, no matter what.
Whether it's the subtle nuances of mood lighting in an Oscar-nominated film or the dynamic energy of a live concert, LumenRadio is there to provide the technological backbone that elevates these experiences from ordinary to extraordinary. Join us, and be a part of the magic that illuminates the world's stages, screens, and performance spaces.
Responsibilities
We are now looking for our next Embedded Software Developer to join the team. In this role you will:
Collaborate with product owner and rest of the engineering team to break down product requirements into actionable tasks and milestones.
Design, develop, and debug software both for microcontrollers and embedded Linux platforms.
Add new features, maintain existing code, and developing products from scratch.
Work closely with hardware engineers to set hardware architectures and make optimal design choices.
Participate in code reviews, architectural discussions, and collaborative problem-solving sessions.
Create documentation for software designs, algorithms, etc.
About you
We believe you have solid knowledge and experience in developing low-level embedded systems. You have a 'maker' philosophy where you are not afraid to step outside your direct responsibilities to deliver on the teams' goals.
You are used to debug firmware that interacts directly with the hardware, and knows the ins and outs of oscilloscopes, logic analysers and other testing tools.
You find it equally important to ask for help as providing help, and you thrive in absorbing knowledge and turning it into software that solves our customer's pains.
To succeed in this role, we think that you have:
Master's or bachelor's degree within electrical engineering, computer science or similar
Experience in low-level C firmware development
At least some experience in Python
CI/CD experience with hardware-in-the-loop
Fluent in English, written and spoken
Our tech stack:
GNU tools, such as arm-gcc, make, gdb, etc
The editor of your choice - whatever makes you the most productive
Bluetooth, Ethernet, SPI, I2C, RS485, our proprietary radio protocol, etc
RTOS, bare metal, Linux
GitLab and GitLab CI
Diversity and culture
We are on a mission to replace all cables in the world, and we are looking for you who share our passion for cutting-edge technology! We value diversity and want to build teams with different-minded professionals joined by the commitment to our ambitious goals. We warmly welcome and encourage job applications from people of all backgrounds and genders.
If you need any adjustments to support you with your application, just let us know by emailing nelly.bertilsson@lumenradio.com
.
Our Benefits
We offer good job security through agreements and insurance, paid parental leave, holiday leave, and attractive pension plans
Yearly health allowance - For your physical activity and well-being
Yearly personal development allowance - For your brain and creativity
Free access to the gym in the same building
Flexible working hours
Not to mention our coffee club, lunch run, "Among Us" tournaments, and much more!
More information
This is a full-time position at our Head Office in Gothenburg. In this position, you will report to Michael Karlsson, Product Development ManagerEntertainment Lighting, and the recruiter responsible is Nelly Bertilsson. Don't hesitate to reach out to nelly.bertilsson@lumenradio.com
