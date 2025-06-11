Senior Embedded engineer
Assignment: Senior Embedded Systems and Functional Safety Engineer - Robotics
A fast-growing engineering team is looking to expand its capabilities within embedded systems and product safety. We are currently seeking a highly experienced consultant to take on the role of Senior Embedded Systems and Functional Safety Engineer. This is an on-site position based in Västerås, where you will be a key contributor to the development of safety-critical embedded software for next-generation robotic systems.
In this role, you will be part of a multidisciplinary software team with a dedicated focus on functional safety. The position involves a hands-on engineering approach combined with strategic responsibility for developing robust safety solutions aligned with international safety standards. You will engage closely with colleagues across hardware, systems, and QA functions throughout the entire software lifecycle-from design to deployment.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and optimize embedded software in C/C++ for real-time robotic control and safety functions.
Conduct testing, debugging, and performance tuning to ensure reliable software behavior in mission-critical systems.
Participate in code reviews and contribute to design decisions with a focus on maintainability and safety.
Analyze system resource usage and propose optimizations for performance and scalability.
Collaborate closely with hardware engineering teams to ensure seamless integration between software and physical components.
Develop and maintain documentation in support of product certifications and compliance efforts.
Ensure that all safety-critical software aligns with applicable international safety standards (e.g., ISO 10218, IEC 61508, ISO 13849).
Contribute to safety documentation including safety requirements, safety concepts, and safety cases.
Perform risk assessments, FMEA analyses, and support validation and verification of safety features.
Work in cross-functional teams to design, test, and verify integrated safety mechanisms across systems.
Required Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Robotics, or a related technical field.
5+ years of professional experience in embedded software development, including at least 2 years within safety-critical environments.
Proficiency in C++ for embedded and real-time systems.
Strong understanding of functional safety principles and best practices in industrial automation or robotics.
Demonstrated experience working with standards such as ISO 13849, IEC 61508, ISO 10218, and familiarity with the EU Machinery Directive.
Skilled in safety-related tools and processes, including static code analysis, automated testing, traceability, and compliance documentation.
Excellent analytical thinking, structured documentation skills, and effective communication abilities in both written and spoken English and Swedish.
Additional Information:
This is a consultant role with full-time engagement on-site in Västerås. The position offers the opportunity to contribute to advanced robotics projects with a strong safety focus, in a collaborative and innovative work environment. Applications are evaluated on a rolling basis, and early submission is encouraged due to limited availability.
You will join a dedicated team where your experience in embedded systems and safety engineering will directly influence the development of cutting-edge technologies used in real-world robotic applications.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
