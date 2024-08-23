Senior Embedded Engineer
2024-08-23
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 3+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
We are currently seeking a Senior Embedded Engineer for our client, who is expanding their AFS team for an exciting project within the semiconductor manufacturing sector-an entirely new industry for the organization. This role requires a blend of expertise in both electronic design and embedded software engineering, with a strong focus on embedded software.
The project's goal is to design, develop, test, and deploy a mechatronic solution that includes several shuttles in a goods transportation system. This project encompasses the shuttles, their rail structure, the charging station, and the management system, including mechanical, electrical, and software design.
The development project is based in Sweden, with the customer located in southern Europe. The development team is responsible for breaking down requirements, designing, implementing, and testing all components, and delivering the final product to a commissioning team within the sales organization for deployment. During the installation and commissioning phase, the development team will be heavily involved, which may require occasional travel to the customer site.
Role Requirements:
This role demands flexibility and a collaborative mindset, as the project has a tight timeline and the team is growing. Active participation in defining and detailing requirements in close cooperation with the product owner and other stakeholders is essential.
The role also requires availability for occasional travel within Europe (a few times per year, as needed).
Main Responsibilities:
Focus on the design, testing, and debugging of product features, whether mechanical, electrical, or software-related.
Contribute to defining and specifying product requirements.
Estimate work packages and assist project management in breaking down the time plan.
Produce and maintain documentation.
Work hands-on in laboratory environments for testing and debugging.
Operate effectively in a hybrid work environment, with flexible office locations.
Lead the development of embedded hardware and software.
Mentor and oversee the embedded and electronic engineers.
Lead complex debugging efforts.
Collaborate with the Project Manager to plan and prioritize the embedded components of the project.
Required Qualifications and Abilities:
Demonstrate creativity and innovation in problem-solving.
Maintain a strong focus on customer and business value in the industrialization of solutions.
Exhibit a well-structured approach with keen attention to detail.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Ability to convey information clearly and concisely to non-technical colleagues.
A bachelor's degree in a relevant field.
At least 5 years of relevant professional work experience.
Meritorious Qualifications:
Experience from AGV, AMR or other mechatronic solutions for industrial automation.
Knowledge of SEMI standards in automation (e.g., E84) or safety (e.g., S2).
CExperience with clean room applications (ISO 5).
Ansökan Tror du att du är Techster Solutions nästa stjärna? Tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan redan nu. Urval sker löpande och tillträde sker enligt överenskommelse.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
