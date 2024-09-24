Senior Embedded developers - Sebratec
Sebratec is a Software and Engineering company specializing in services for the tech industry. Our mission is to transform companies through software and embedded systems solutions, supporting customers with consultancy in the development of their products, as well as training for teams and individuals interested in technology.
We are looking for Senior Embedded Developers to Sebratec, for consultancy opportunities with our partners.
Responsibilities will be different based on what assignment fits your experiences, competence and career aspirations. They will be positions where a high Embedded knowledge and experience are needed, across several sectors but with a main focus on Automotive companies.
Strong experience with Android and other embedded systems.
Perform Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) and Software-in-the-Loop (SIL) testing for complex systems.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and implement innovative solutions.
Work closely with clients to understand their unique needs and deliver tailored solutions.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
Strong knowledge of embedded systems and software development.
Proficiency in C, C++, Python, and Matlab/Simulink.
5+ years of experience in a role within the embedded field.
Experience within the automotive sector is highly valued
It is Meritorious to have special expertise in areas such as HMI, ADAS, Infotainment, Powertrain and Vehicle controls etc.
At Sebratec, we value qualities that foster a collaborative and innovative environment. We are looking for individuals who are not only technically proficient but also team players, socially adept, open to new ideas, and driven to excel. Join our team and be a part of a dynamic community that thrives on mutual support and shared success.
What do we offer:
Competitive fixed monthly salary!
Referral bonus for bringing in top talent.
Generous 5 weeks of paid vacation.
Annual wellness benefit of 5,000 SEK through Benify.
Pension plan in accordance with the collective agreement.
Dedication to your career growth, tailored to your unique aspirations.
Access to continuous education and training within your field.
A sense of community, with monthly events and gatherings to connect with fellow Sebratecers.
Location: Our office is in Gothenburg, but the assignments be in different locations nationally.
If you are a seasoned professional with a passion for software and engineering, ready to make an impact in the tech industry, Sebratec is the place for you. Join our dynamic team and be part of innovative projects that shape the future of technology. Apply now through the link below! Så ansöker du
