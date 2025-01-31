Senior Electrical Engineer
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continuous grow Tata Technologies Nordics AB is now looking to recruit a Senior Electrical Engineer to strengthen our team.
The role
You'll be part of our team in Göteborg.
You'll support designing technical solutions according to given prerequisites (e.g., system design, installation requirements) for the project(s) assigned.
Support and Lead component installation and media routing work in our buses.
As a Design engineer within wiring harness team, we create design solutions, and work with investigating new and existing solutions documented in KOLA and CATIA.
We develop new solutions that are documented in KAP and build layouts in CATIA, always working close with input from project as well as experiences from the team within Platform Development.
Main requirements
Masters' degree in relevant area (electrical engineering, engineering physics etc.) and/or several years of relevant work experience
High knowledge of the tool Saber or similar (2D wiring design).
High level of commitment and a good sense for details
Leadership skills. You will be expected to take the lead in different situations or projects.
An analytical and detail-oriented mindset. PIL work and small adjustments in projects.
Fluent in English.
Good knowledge within packaging in CATIA V5 routing of electrical wiring harnesses and power cables or similar media e.g. pneumatic pipes or brake hoses.
Experience in Volvo AB systems and development process (e.g KOLA) is preferred.
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on and want to join a global company, then this is the place for you. Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
