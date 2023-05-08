Senior Electrical Engineer - Battery Sensing
2023-05-08
Who are we?
Electromobility is the global development center within the Volvo Group for electric drivelines. We develop zero-emission propulsion systems making a difference for the Volvo Group's customers and society.
At the Energy and Storage System (ESS) section, we 're responsible for the complete battery solution. At our section, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the ESS, from advanced engineering, throughout product development into the maintenance phase. In the Battery Management Systems - HW group we 're looking for an experienced electrical engineer to join our Electronics/Electrical team for strengthening the installation and mechanical aspects of our components. The team runs an agile setup where we build on team member's strengths and complement each other to become a successful team while we are having fun at work.
What will you do?
At Electromobility, you will have all the advantages of Volvo Group being a large international company, but in combination with all benefits of a tech startup. In this position, you will contribute to the area of battery sensing with requirement brake down, design, sourcing, and validation for our platform that be a resource to all our battery projects. Since we do development in a collaborative way you will not only work together with internal stakeholders but also manage cooperation with and follow-up deliveries from suppliers to ensure we get the quality products that our customers deserve and expect. You will be working together with designers in the team and with System engineering, both in the BMS & Electrical section, ESS battery level, and in Electromobility and Volvo AB level.
Who are we looking for?
As a person you are a team player and a problem solver, you drive for results and have no problem dividing problems into chunks that can be grasped by you or your teammates. You are quick to pick up technical details, structured, and have a good sense of planning your individual work. If a team member needs help you freely offer your support and is no stranger to coaching others. You are curious and probably like to tinker with technology in your spare time.
To succeed in the role as Senior Electrical/Electronics Engineer we believe that you have the following background:
Several years of experience in similar positions.
Extensive experience in automotive electric & electronic design in collaboration with Automotive suppliers including handling sourcing scenarios.
Documented experience in design practices for Automotive
Meritorious to have:
Experience in the Electromobility area at other manufacturers.
An already established network for handling sensors and electrical and electronic within Volvo AB
Applicants shall have a Bachelors degree in Engineering, preferably in Electrical/Electronic Engineering. Masters degree is considered to be a merit.
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
About Volvo Group
Every day across the globe, our trucks, buses, engineers, construction equipment, and financial services make modern life possible.
We offer an ethical culture dedicated to caring about others and the world in which we live. We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient and sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to leave it in better shape for the next generation.
Join our global, multicultural team at new facilities in CampX, a workplace designed for idea-swapping collaborations, creative collisions, and inspirational deep dives in technology.
Don 't wait to send in your application. We are ready to start up the dialogue now! If you would like to know more about the position, you are welcome to contact:
Per Adelsson - Group Manager, Electrical & Electronics : per.adelsson@volvo.com
