Senior Dynamics 365 Engineer - Consulting Assignment

We are currently looking for an experienced Senior Dynamics 365 Engineer for a consulting assignment with a large, complex organisation. This role suits a senior profile who combines deep technical expertise with strong stakeholder collaboration and enjoys working close to the business.
Your role
As a Senior Dynamics 365 Engineer, you will play a key role in designing, developing, and integrating Dynamics 365 solutions. You will work closely with business stakeholders to ensure that technical solutions align with business needs, while contributing to a stable, scalable, and high-quality CRM platform.
Your responsibilities
In this assignment, you will:

Design and develop solutions across Dynamics 365 Sales and Marketing

Build and maintain backend services, integrations, and custom plugins within the Dynamics 365 ecosystem

Translate business and functional requirements into technical solution designs

Collaborate closely with both technical teams and business stakeholders

Ensure system quality, stability, and scalability through proactive issue management

Drive continuous improvements and contribute to long-term platform development

Qualifications (mandatory)
To be successful in this role, you have:

Proven experience as a Dynamics 365 Developer / Engineer / Solution Architect

Deep understanding of CRM module functionality

Strong technical background in C#, .NET, Power Platform, and integrations

Hands-on experience with custom plugins, workflows, and backend logic in Dynamics 365

Experience working with integration frameworks such as REST APIs, Logic Apps, Azure Functions, or similar

Excellent communication skills - English is required (Swedish is a bonus)

Ability to lead discussions with both technical and non-technical stakeholders

Meriting experience
It is considered an advantage if you have:

Experience working in complex enterprise environments

Background in solution design involving multiple system integrations

Experience working in hybrid delivery models with distributed teams

Location
Solna (Stockholm)

Hybrid work model: 2 days per week onsite, 3 days remote, according to office policy

Timeline and workload
Start date: February 2026

End date: 31 August 2026

Scope: 40 hours per week

Ready for your next consulting challenge?
Apply today to join a high-impact assignment where your Dynamics 365 expertise will make a real difference - we look forward to receiving your application.

