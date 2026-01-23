Senior Dynamics 365 Engineer - Consulting Assignment
2026-01-23
We are currently looking for an experienced Senior Dynamics 365 Engineer for a consulting assignment with a large, complex organisation. This role suits a senior profile who combines deep technical expertise with strong stakeholder collaboration and enjoys working close to the business.
Your role
As a Senior Dynamics 365 Engineer, you will play a key role in designing, developing, and integrating Dynamics 365 solutions. You will work closely with business stakeholders to ensure that technical solutions align with business needs, while contributing to a stable, scalable, and high-quality CRM platform.
Your responsibilities
In this assignment, you will:
Design and develop solutions across Dynamics 365 Sales and Marketing
Build and maintain backend services, integrations, and custom plugins within the Dynamics 365 ecosystem
Translate business and functional requirements into technical solution designs
Collaborate closely with both technical teams and business stakeholders
Ensure system quality, stability, and scalability through proactive issue management
Drive continuous improvements and contribute to long-term platform development
Qualifications (mandatory)
To be successful in this role, you have:
Proven experience as a Dynamics 365 Developer / Engineer / Solution Architect
Deep understanding of CRM module functionality
Strong technical background in C#, .NET, Power Platform, and integrations
Hands-on experience with custom plugins, workflows, and backend logic in Dynamics 365
Experience working with integration frameworks such as REST APIs, Logic Apps, Azure Functions, or similar
Excellent communication skills - English is required (Swedish is a bonus)
Ability to lead discussions with both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Meriting experience
It is considered an advantage if you have:
Experience working in complex enterprise environments
Background in solution design involving multiple system integrations
Experience working in hybrid delivery models with distributed teams
Location
Solna (Stockholm)
Hybrid work model: 2 days per week onsite, 3 days remote, according to office policy
Timeline and workload
Start date: February 2026
End date: 31 August 2026
Scope: 40 hours per week
Ready for your next consulting challenge?
