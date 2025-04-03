Senior Digital Product Owner
2025-04-03
We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Digital Product Owner to join our GTO End to End Core Services team. The ideal candidate will possess strong analytical, leadership and collaboration skills
GTO End to End Core Services:
In this area we are working to enable value creation in the Smart Business Layer by utilizing data from the core transaction layer in digital products and services. We are working in a modern technology stack with highly engaged colleagues and stakeholders.
Job description:
This position requires working 100% on-site our office in Gothenburg. Remote work is not available for this role.
As Digital product owner you will need to actively cooperate with various stakeholders and navigate with ease in a multi-cultural environment. It is important you have a creative mind-set to inspire and challenge the organization. You also have a strong quality focus and a personal drive to reach the objectives and targets set for your unit, understanding how these contribute to the Volvo Group vision and strategy.
Interacting with business process developers and end users to collect requirements, analyze, and finalize the scope of individual business features/change requests will be a significant part of your work.
As a person you are innovative, self-driven, have a strong technical focus and interest in combination with a customer-oriented attitude.
You enjoy teamwork, contribute to a positive team spirit and you like taking responsibility for the results. We especially welcome female applicants, since we do want to be an even more diverse group than we are today!
Some of your key responsibilities:
Collaborate with business stakeholders to define and document requirements.
Handle the Process & Solution Key User network in collaboration with the Business process developer
Propose prioritization of changes in the solution like error corrections and change requests together with Key Users
Plans and coordinates when changes and defect corrections should/needs to be in place in production
Solves or dispatches questions regarding functionality (ways of working) in the solution
Secure solution competence for functional application support & also participates during handover from project to maintenance
Coordinate with business process developers and end users during UAT and Go-live phases.
Required knowledge/experience:
Strong experience from working in an IT delivery organization including solid knowledge about methods used
Domain knowledge in the logistics area will be considered an advantage
Relevant leadership experience
Excellent communication & presentation skills
Complete proficiency in English is a requirement
Application screening will start immediately, we look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible!
We can offer: You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. You will work in close collaboration with various stakeholders, delivering cutting edge services in line with the Volvo Group Strategy. At Volvo Group we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strengths inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender, nationality etc.
For further information, please contact: Hiring manager: Roman Dolanski +46 739 029616 Email: roman.dolanski@volvo.com
