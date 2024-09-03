Senior Digital Marketing Specialist!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2024-09-03
On the behalf of our client we are looking for a Digital Marketing Specialist who isn't satisfied with just doing things the way they've always been done. Your mission will be to help our client take their digital presence to new levels continuously, both in B2B and B2C.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are seeking a highly skilled Digital Marketing Specialist to join our clients team. In this role you will work in a Swedish team, together with Scandinavian colleagues, on the development of our clients e-marketing, campaigns, and web pages. This role is based in Stockholm and offers opportunities for onsite, remote, or hybrid work arrangements.
As a Digital Marketing Specialist you will be a part of a team that consist 9 people who cover almost everything within marketing. This is a consultant assignment trough Academic Work that will be going on between 01-dec-2024 - 31-jan-2026.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Web editing together with the Ecommerce Manager in Magento (handling texts, images, videos, and basic HTML editing).
• Campaign planning with an external media agency based on budget and goals. Designing ads for selected channels (text, image, and video).
• Measuring performance and analyzing reports from external advertising channels.
• Newsletter editing (content and image management) in collaboration with the Content Manager and Ecommerce Manager.
• LinkedIn advertising: Ad creation and audience targeting.
• Other graphic production for both web and print.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Familiarity with:
• CMS systems (Magento is a plus)
• Digital design
• Basic copywriting
• Programmatic advertising
• Proficiency in software:
• Adobe InDesign
• Adobe Photoshop
• Adobe Illustrator
• Adobe Premiere Pro (basic video editing and subtitling)
Requirements (3 Most Important Things):
Experience: Minimum 5 years in Digital Marketing and/or Ecommerce.
Experience: Analytical skills and a good sense of coordination.
Experience: Creative and innovative.
Languages:
Swedish - high level
English - high level
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-03
