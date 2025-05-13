Senior DevSecOps Engineer
What you will do
As a DevSecOps Engineer, you play a pivotal role in shaping the future of digital initiatives centered around Aftermarket solutions on the Azure platform. Your mission involves identifying requirements and implementing the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), crafting CI/CD strategies, and ensuring the highest standards of code quality and security.
Who are you?
Your expertise in the Azure Cloud platform, vulnerability management, and security automation will be crucial. You'll delve into Docker Container platforms (OpenShift, AKS or ECS), navigate code repositories, and contribute to the security of operating systems. Alongside Solution Architects, Data Engineers, and Software Engineers, you'll co-create highly scalable and high-performance software, engaging closely with stakeholders to define requirements and deliverables.
Your background
You should have:
* Experience in Azure Cloud platform including Azure CEP, certificate is a plus
* Experience and knowledge around vulnerability management and security automation (SAST, SCA, DAST, container vulnerability)
* Knowledge and hands on experience on monitoring, measuring operational effectiveness
* Hands on experience in code repository/ CI&CD including Github Actions, Azure DevOps Pipelines, Gitlab and other
* Experience with OS security involving Active Directory, Windows networking, Group policies, DNS, PKI and Certificates
* Has familiarity with Linux, Database and Application server's administration in production environment
* Experience in scripting languages like Powershell, Bash
An Ops background, knowledge of code quality and security tools, and familiarity with network configuration are valuable assets and are nice to have for this position. A strong merit would be if you're well-versed in Azure tools and services and have a knack for technologies like Databricks, Nginx, and Helm, we want to hear from you.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
A company that supports diversity, equity & inclusion
* A new organization with highly skilled professionals from diverse backgrounds
* Colleagues with innovative mindset, always ready to support and share information
* A supportive Manager enabling your professional growth
* Opportunities to develop, build a career and work globally or cross-functionally
This opportunity is based in the vibrant city of Gothenburg, Sweden. If you see yourself in this narrative and bring a bachelor's or master's degree with experience as a DevSecOps engineer, seize the moment and join us at Volvo Group! Be part of an extraordinary team, shaping the future of technology and innovation. Apply now.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
