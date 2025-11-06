Senior DevSecOps Engineer
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
As a DevSecOps Engineer, you play a pivotal role in shaping the future of digital initiatives centered around Aftermarket solutions on the Azure platform. Your mission involves identifying requirements and implementing the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC), crafting CI/CD strategies, and ensuring the highest standards of code quality and security.
Who are you?
Your expertise in the Azure Cloud platform, vulnerability management, and security automation will be crucial. You'll delve into Docker Container platforms (OpenShift, AKS or ECS), navigate code repositories, and contribute to the security of operating systems. Alongside Solution Architects, Data Engineers, and Software Engineers, you'll co-create highly scalable and high-performance software, engaging closely with stakeholders to define requirements and deliverables.
Your background
You should have
Experience in Azure Cloud platform including Azure CEP, certificate is a plus
Experience and knowledge around vulnerability management and security automation (SAST, SCA, DAST, container vulnerability)
Knowledge and hands on experience on monitoring, measuring operational effectiveness
Hands on experience in code repository/ CI&CD including Github Actions, Azure DevOps Pipelines, Gitlab and other
Experience with OS security involving Active Directory, Windows networking, Group policies, DNS, PKI and Certificates
Has familiarity with Linux, Database and Application server's administration in production environment
Experience in scripting languages like Powershell, Bash
An Ops background, knowledge of code quality and security tools, and familiarity with network configuration are valuable assets and are nice to have for this position. A strong merit would be if you're well-versed in Azure tools and services and have a knack for technologies like Databricks, Nginx, and Helm, we want to hear from you.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Group Digital & IT is the hub for digital development within Volvo Group. Imagine yourself working with cutting-edge technologies in a global team, represented in more than 30 countries. We are dedicated to leading the way of tomorrow's transport solutions, guided by a strong customer mindset and high level of curiosity, both as individuals and as a team. Here, you will thrive in your career in an environment where your voice is heard and your ideas matter.
