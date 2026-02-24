Senior DevOps/Infrastructure Developer
Alten Sverige AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-02-24
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Osby
eller i hela Sverige
We at ALTEN Sweden are looking for a DevOps/infrastructure developer for exciting assignment!
WHAT CAN ALTEN OFFER YOU?
As a consultant at ALTEN, you'll have the opportunity to work on challenging and exciting projects with some of our key clients, with:
Technical challenges and development opportunities.
An inspiring community and the chance to contribute to a sustainable future.
Supportive and coaching leadership.
The possibility to work across various industries where our clients operate.
A personal training budget for internal or external courses.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Senior DevOps/Infrastructure Developer, you will be responsible for:
Owning and managing Manufacturing systems infrastructure, encompassing 30 Kubernetes Clusters located around the world.
Improve and implement CI/CD pipelines for the team.
Lead the work to implement and automate Kubernetes deployment.
Provide expert support to developers regarding Kubernetes.
YOUR BACKGROUND AND SKILLS
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in computer science or equal.
Hands-on experience in building a DevOps environment.
Expert level experience with setting up and managing on-prem Kubernetes infrastructure (e.g. vSphere Kubernetes Service)
Good knowledge in Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) tools like Jenkins and similar tools.
A good understanding of the chain of activities involved developing an application: Application prototyping, IDE, Source Code Control (Repository), Code Analysis, Code Review and Commit, Continuous Integration and Delivery, Build Automation, Build Artifact, Deploy, Quality Assurance.
Server orchestration knowledge.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies, with over 57,000 employees across approximately 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the entire product development chain for leading companies in several industries including Automotive, Defense & Security, Energy, Industrial Equipment, Public Sector, and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are approximately 1,300 dedicated employees spread across 9 offices in cities ranging from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen for five consecutive years - an award for companies offering unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at alten.se Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
9761398