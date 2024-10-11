Senior DevOps Engineer
2024-10-11
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer to join an exciting new initiative in Ericsson. We are launching an exciting SaaS initiative that aims to overhaul how we deliver solutions, using As-a-Service on public Hyper Cloud Providers (HCP) as our vehicle. Our goal is twofold: To thrill our customers by delivering services they love and giving them a competitive edge, while building a "lean and mean" product development organization that will allow Ericsson to scale at profit. You will be challenged, but you won't be alone. You will be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
If you're passionate about fostering modern product development paradigms, inspiring change, shaping innovative technology to deliver customer value, and you get a kick about building something entirely new, we want you on board!
Why join Solution Area Sapper:
Ericsson Cloud Software & Services (BCSS) continues to evolve cloud-native portfolio as well as explores new ways of building solutions, including enabling cloud native "as-a-Service" offerings. The newly established Sapper unit will ensure BCSS readiness for "as-a-Service" when our customers start shifting towards new network operations models that could truly maximise the opportunities and agility cloud native deployment brings. We have chosen a less traditional name for our new acceleration unit to signal that this unit will operate differently. The name Sapper originates from a soldier who performs ambitious tasks that require engineering skills, a pioneer with deep technical understanding.
With us, you will have an outstanding opportunity: The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what is possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems.
Within this new area, we are building a number of teams and this particular job specification is for a position as part of the Management Plane Team. In this team we will have responsibility to design and develop the Network Management of this new 'Core Network as a Service' offering, and by that we mean functionality such as Life cycle management, Orchestration, Configuration Management, Performance Management, among others. So we aim to design and implement a truly global SaaS management suite with a best in class User interface to manage public cloud deployed Services and infrastructure.
Why join our team:
We are building a dream team, and this is what we are after...
• Innovative atmosphere. Be part of a creative, forward-thinking team dedicated to revolutionizing the way we do software.
• Collaborative culture. Work alongside dedicated engineers who share your passion for technology and community building.
• Strong sense of purpose and high impact. Shape the future of our products and directly impact the experience of our customers and developers across our global company.
• Psychological safety. An environment where team members feel comfortable trying new things, voicing their ideas and admitting mistakes without fear of negative repercussions.
• Career growth. We invest in your development, offering opportunities to enhance your skills and advance your career.
• Endless possibilities. Your ideas and innovations won't just be heard - they'll be the driving force behind our success.
What you will do:
• Design and develop a truly global SaaS Management Plane to manage our 'as a service' offerings.
• Work in an agile team using Lean, Agile and DevSecOps methodologies and tooling
• Collaborate with other development teams to ensure our Management SW applications fit and function as part of the overall solution.
• Knowledge share to onboard new team members
• Stay up-to-date with industry standard methodologies and emerging technologies
The skills you bring:
• Experience in platform engineering, DevSecOps, CICD, Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC)
• Experience of Cloud Native tools and technologies: Terraform, Kubernetes, containers
• Bonus qualifications include experience with GKE, Cloud Build, Cloud Deploy, GitHub Actions
• Experienced in programming languages such as Go, Java, Javascript, Python
• Experience of designing APIs (Sync and Async) such as REST, gRPC
• Experience or knowledge of secure design and secure coding (SAST) and DAST
• Experience developing applications in a public cloud such as GCP, AWS, Azure
Knowledge of Telecoms and in particular Network Management is an advantage
