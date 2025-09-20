Senior development engineer for heat pump appliances
2025-09-20
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 900 employees and from part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 409,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Join the Appliance - Testing & Development Team and be at the forefront of bringing cutting-edge heat pump technology to market! As the appliance team, we are positioned where the work of different teams comes together (e.g. software, hydraulic & refrigerant technology). We maintain the overview of project requirements and ensure their fulfillment.
Your key responsibilities include:
Serve as the interface between the project stakeholders and the development engineers in the team, ensuring smooth execution of project tasks in the team. You will create and maintain the project time plan for the team & communicate project expectations and deviations from the plan transparently with the team
Support the team in the task breakdown considering requirements, timeline and priority
Manage the requirement engineering, plan the verification by creating and maintaining test plans and document the status of fulfillment
Take the lead on technical topics to shape the development of HP system solutions for various accessories. This includes the preparation of detailed function descriptions and collaborating closely with our software development team
Support the team in improving their technical competence & documentation skills
Qualifications
Education:
Degree in engineering or a related field
Technical skills required:
Minimum of 3 years of engineer experience in R&D
Strong foundational knowledge in mechanics, hydraulics, and thermodynamics
Proven experience in managing engineering requirement and verification processes
Technical skills preferred:
Prior experience in HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) industry
Proficiency with Jira and experience working in an Agile development environment
Personal skills
Highly structured and organized, with good coordination skills
Proactive and self-motivated, with the ability to work effectively and independently
A strong team player who thrives in a collaborative environment
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with
competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance.
At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
