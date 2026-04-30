Senior Development Engineer - Acoustic Systems
Cubane Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cubane Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Gävle
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
For our client, we are looking for a Senior Development Engineer to strengthen the technical area of Acoustic Systems within Auxiliaries Development on the new business side at Siemens Energy. In this role, you will have a key responsibility for the development and application of acoustic solutions, with a strong focus on the LER (control room) and Surface Treatment. The work is highly project-oriented, with significant involvement across multiple customer projects from early concept phase through execution and support.
Your main responsibilities include:
Technical ownership and development of acoustic systems including air intakes, ventilation systems, bellows, LER solutions and surface treatment
Supporting and developing standard solutions, design rules and technical guidelines within the acoustic system area
Driving cost reduction initiatives, design optimization and technology improvements
Managing and delivering project related engineering tasks with high technical complexity
Providing technical support to sales, procurement, project execution, order handling and service
Acting as a senior technical interface within a global network, collaborating across functions and regions
Contributing to business processes, continuous improvement and implementation of detailed technical solutions in a self-managed and goal-oriented manner
Who are you?
You have several years of relevant experience as a Development Engineer or similar senior technical role, preferably within acoustics, auxiliaries, or industrial enclosures
You bring strong experience from project-based engineering work, handling multiple interfaces and stakeholders
You are comfortable taking technical ownership and acting as a senior support within your area of expertise
You are a team player, collaborative by nature, and enjoy working in cross-functional and global teams
You are structured, thorough and analytical, with the ability to work effectively in a dynamic and changing environment
You appreciate working in an international organization with a large technical network and diverse interfaces
Location
Onsite in Finspång minimum 3 days a week.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30
E-post: careers@cubane.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior Development Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cubane Solutions AB
(org.nr 556970-3597) Arbetsplats
Nörrköping/Finspang Jobbnummer
9884854