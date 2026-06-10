Junior Administrative Service Assistant - Mandarin speaking
Clevry Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Clevry Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role
We are currently supporting our client in the search for a Junior Administrative Service Assistant to join their team in Stockholm. This is an excellent opportunity for someone at the beginning of their career who is looking to gain broad exposure within administration, workplace services, logistics coordination, and office operations in a dynamic international environment.
As a Administrative Service Assistant, you will support the delivery of a wide range of administrative and logistics-related services that contribute to employees' daily working environment and overall workplace experience. The role requires a proactive mindset, strong communication skills, and the ability to coordinate multiple tasks while ensuring quality and efficiency.
Key Responsibilities
Logistics & Employee Services:
Support the delivery of logistics services, including catering, accommodation, transportation, communication services, sanitation, health and safety, and employee support services.
Assist with entry and exit administration and one-stop service support for employees and visitors.
Coordinate practical arrangements that support employees' daily work and living needs.
Workplace & Office Operations:
Support workplace experience initiatives and office operations.
Assist with office leasing, office fit-out activities, and workplace-related projects.
Contribute to facility management, property coordination, security, cleaning, landscaping, and general office maintenance activities.
Help maintain a safe, efficient, and welcoming work environment.
Asset & Inventory Administration:
Support fixed asset administration, including asset registration, inventory tracking, asset movements, and stock control.
Assist with local warehouse management and inventory monitoring.
Participate in regular asset audits and inventory reconciliation activities.
Maintain accurate records and documentation related to company assets.
Environment, Health & Safety (EHS):
Support office Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) initiatives and compliance activities.
Assist in ensuring workplace safety standards are maintained.
Support administrative tasks related to asset management, budgeting, and expense control.
Qualifications & Requirements
Associate degree or higher.
Candidates with an associate degree should have at least one year of administrative experience.
Candidates with a bachelor's degree are welcome to apply without prior professional experience.
Basic understanding of administrative management principles.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
Skills & Competencies
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Strong execution capability with a hands-on and solution-oriented approach.
Proactive attitude and willingness to take initiative.
Strong learning ability and adaptability.
Ability to coordinate multiple tasks and priorities effectively.
Project management mindset and strong organizational skills.
Ability to work independently while collaborating with various stakeholders.
Language Requirements
Fluent English is mandatory.
Chinese is highly preferred.
Swedish is considered a merit but is not required.
Work Authorization
You must have a valid legal right to work in Sweden at the time of application (e.g., EU citizenship or a valid work permit/visa).
Additional Information
This is a full-time, on-site position based at our client's office in Stockholm. The intended start date for the assignment is ASAP, either before or shortly after the summer period. This is expected to be a long-term consulting assignment of at least 12 months, with the possibility of extension.
The role is offered as a consultancy assignment through Clevry, meaning you will be employed by Clevry while working on assignment with our client.
You will receive more detailed information about the company during an initial conversation with one of our recruiters. What we can already share is that our client is a large international organization operating in a fast-paced and multicultural environment, offering excellent opportunities for professional development and long-term growth. Solid IT knowledge is highly valued.
Recruitment Process
The recruitment process is initially managed by Clevry. If your profile is considered a strong match for the role, one of our recruiters will contact you for an initial phone screening. Following this, our client will take over the interview process. As part of this process, our client will conduct a background check on the final candidate.
We apply continuous selection, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We warmly welcome your application already today!
Please note! We only accept applications submitted through our platform and will not respond to applications sent via email.
About Clevry
For over 30 years we have been the change maker for a more soft skills driven work-life within talent acquisition, assessments and advisory. We operate globally with customers, consultants and candidates from North America to Singapore with headquarters in Brighton, Stockholm and Helsinki. At Clevry we have over 150 soft skills certified recruiters, business psychologists and experts at your service.
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Clevry Sweden AB
(org.nr 556723-0486) Jobbnummer
9957226