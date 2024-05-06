Senior Developer with passion for AWS
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.
At Sales IT we have a vision: "outstanding in tech, user experience, and organizational culture". We are pretty sure that this is something you feel really excited about and know how to contribute to. We are developing a cutting-edge ecosystem of applications empowering Scania's global Salesforce. Our mission is to make it easy for our customers to buy tailored solutions from Scania.
Our team, IASC - Sales Optimization, are building modern applications deployed in AWS. We use modern technologies/frameworks and aim for continuous delivery with automated test strategy. Our solutions has the purpose to help the end users to understand the vehicle characteristics of a Scania Vehicle (such as vehicle performance, weight, 2D/3D drawings and product information). This is vital information needed for Sales Persons and Customers in the Sales Process.
Now, we're on the lookout for a senior developer with a great passion for AWS that can support out teams in deliveries.
The role
You will play a vital role in our group, supporting our teams with your technical expertise. You are one important part when we need to create technical designs, use new services in AWS, or refactor existing assets. That means you have good experience and passion in designing applications in AWS that are intended for global use.
You are not afraid of getting into the details, to be a part of a team delivering functionality for our end-users, but at the same time have the technical helicopter view of how our applications function in the big picture - our Sales Ecosystem.
Your profile
• Lead and drive the work to develop/maintain/improve existing AWS workloads and design new AWS Solutions
* Good at communicating your designs, adapting your communication depending on the audience, such as fellow developers, designers or product owners.
* Enjoy working in an agile environment with a curious and pragmatic mindset to approach challenges, sometimes a small step is the best step.
* Solution-oriented, with a positive mindset and a can-do attitude
* Passionate in software craftmanship building high-quality solutions
* Experience in Infrastructure as code and CI/CD in AWS environments
It is advantageous if you are an AWS Certified Solutions Architect or similar, and know our technology stack (.NET, Typescript, React, Stencil.js, Redis) and AWS Services (CDK, Lambda, Dynamo DB, S3, Cloudwatch, API GW)
Our team
Within our teams:
• we embrace innovation and a continuous improvement mindset
• we value a transparent teamwork, such as mob sessions, pair programming and an helpful attitude
• we are eager to learn and share new insights and skills within the team
We take Team Spirit seriously and arrange a lot of fun activities like wellness contests, movie/game nights, and other after-work happenings. Our environment fosters a culture where mistakes are embraced as opportunities to learn, grow, and iterate fearlessly. If this resonates with you, we encourage you to apply and hopefully join our great team!
What we offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, where we have a flexible mix of working from home and on site at office. We can also provide you with an individual development plan that you create together with your manager, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way.
In addition to career and development opportunities, as an employee at Scania, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more.
Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is usually highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
For more information
Please contact hiring manager Johan Berggren at +46-8-553 511 27.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies.
We may use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
