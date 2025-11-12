Senior Developer
2025-11-12
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
We are now looking for a Senior Developer on behalf of our client.
About the job:
We are looking for an experienced Developer for an exciting R&D consulting assignment with a leading technology company. The position is based on-site in Kista, Stockholm, and offers the opportunity to contribute to advanced technical solutions in a truly international environment.
You will work on development within complex technical systems, contributing to design, implementation, and testing. The role involves close collaboration with other developers and technical experts in a dynamic and agile team setting.
Must Have:
Solid experience in software or system development
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Experience working in agile environments
Excellent communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus)
Good to have:
Previous experience working in large, international tech organizations
Background in telecom, networking, or embedded systems
Start Date: As soon as possible
End: 2026-05-18
Location: Kista
Scope: Full time 40h
Required skills
Telecom
Languages
Swedish
(Proficient)
English
(Proficient)
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-12
E-post: careers@i-raysolutions.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare I-Ray IT Solutions AB
(org.nr 559417-3600), https://www.irayitsolutions.com/
Hagalundsgatan 40 Lgh 1704
)
169 64 SOLNA Kontakt
Aruna Kommula careers@i-raysolutions.com +46 708629791 Jobbnummer
9600277