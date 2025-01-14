Senior Design Engineer - Advanced Composite Design
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional hybrid-electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers, an electric zero-emission range of 200 km and an extended hybrid range of 400 km. Heart is targeting type certification of the ES-30 by the end of the decade.
We are now looking for a Senior Design Engineer to join our Airframe & Interiors team in Gothenburg. Do you have experience with advanced composite design for aircraft structures and want to contribute to a more sustainable future?
Your mission
The Senior Design Engineer will play a critical role in designing lightweight, high-performance aerospace components using cutting-edge tools and techniques.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- The design and development of aircraft structures using advanced composite materials.
- Utilize Siemens NX and Fibersim to develop detailed 3D CAD models and manage complex ply layouts and lamination plan for composite components.
- Design components with a focus on automated manufacturing techniques, including robotics for Automated Fiber Placement (AFP), Vacuum Assisted Resin Transfer Molding (VARTM), and other advanced composite manufacturing methods.
- Collaborate with stress, manufacturing, and testing teams to ensure designs meet structural requirements and manufacturing feasibility.
- Work with the manufacturing team to ensure designs are compatible with automated processes, minimizing manual interventions.
- Lead design reviews and communicate with cross-functional teams including stress engineers, test engineers, and manufacturing engineers to refine designs based on feedback.
- Ensure designs meet relevant FAA, EASA, and internal certification standards.
- Develop and maintain design documentation, including CAD models, technical specifications, and manufacturing drawings.
You will report to the Head of Airframe & Interiors and your place of work will be at our main office located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
- Minimum 8 years of experience in composite aircraft structure design.
- Proficiency in Siemens NX and Fibersim for designing composite parts and assemblies.
- Expertise in Automated Fiber Placement (AFP), robotic layup, VARTM, and other advanced composite manufacturing techniques.
- Familiarity with FAA/EASA certification processes and requirements for composite structures.
- Background in working with composite layup simulation tools and optimization techniques.
- Experience working with automation technologies in the aerospace industry is a plus.
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English.
- Eagerness to work with others.
- Passion for aircraft and electrification of the aviation industry.
Education
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or related fields.
We recommend you submit your application in English as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continually.
Heart Aerospace has a clear mission. We work to decarbonize and democratize air travel. We believe in electrification. Not only to bring down emissions and build a sustainable future, but to make flying accessible for the many, around the world.
Electric planes are cheaper to operate and can unlock convenient and effective regional traveling, a market that today is restricted by the difficulty of making a sustainable profit. Our mission is about taking electrification to the skies, helping our customers build their businesses, and the traveling public to access an amazing and sustainable service.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast-moving team developing a new electric aircraft. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team! Visit our career site and check out what it is like working at Heart.
