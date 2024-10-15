Senior Data Scientist/Data Engineer
2024-10-15
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years.
Job ID: 26453
Would you like to be a co-driver in supporting our mission to protect the largest Nordic bank and its customers? Nordea's Cyber Defence Centre Internal Threats team is looking for an experienced professional, willing to take a front seat in developing our existing big data and insider threat capability.
At Nordea, we are committed to being a partner our customers and society can count on. Joining us means you will have an impact on how we do banking - today and tomorrow. With us, you will be in a good company with plenty of opportunities to collaborate, grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Cyber Defence Centre (CDC) Internal Threats team. As a part of CDC we specialize in attribution within the cyber domain. CDC Internal Threats is a highly trusted and capable entity that support Nordea holistically, collaborate externally in fighting threats against the bank. Our expertise covers the areas of Insider Risk Management and Big Data Analysis and Engineering.
Our capability is centred on preventing, protecting and identifying potential insider threats, and providing actionable analysis in collaboration with relevant stakeholders across a range of diverse domains.
What you will be doing
* Develop and maintain data ingestions
* Support digital investigations and intelligence activities
* Develop and maintain CDC Internal Threats Security Use Cases
* Develop and maintain our enterprise data lake and our dedicated working environment
* Contribute and support other areas of Cyber Security and the bank in general
You will join a team consisting of highly technical and broadly experienced professionals spread across the Nordics and Poland. The position offers a hybrid working model, working out of the Swedish or Polish office regularly.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
Your experience and background
* Expert knowledge and demonstrated experience as a data engineer/analyst or in a similar role
* Solid problem solving, analytical and reporting skills
* Practical programming skills beyond SQL using e.g. Python, Scala and R
* Knowledge and/or experience with Spark Engine, Splunk and Apache Products such as Hue, Hive, Impala, Hadoop, Oozie etc.
* Experience with setting up data pipelines, data ingestions and data scheduling
Furthermore, to succeed in this role, we believe that you
* Are open and easy-going, yet with a natural respect towards privacy and confidentiality
* Are curious with a strong sense of right and wrong but always objective, unbiased and ethical
* Have a research mentality and a discerning eye
* Are self-driven but not a stranger to team play
* Love learning and trying new things, and you're excited about bringing your ideas to the table
Extra consideration will be given if you have
* Special proficiency in one or more of the areas of: big data analysis, data visualization and ML/AI in the financial sector
* Work experience from law enforcement, military or from financial sector and telecommunications working with insider threats
* Previous experience with Insider Risk Management solutions and tools
* Familiarity working within SIEM, IAM and Data Warehouse solutions or experience from a SOC position
You likely have a relevant university degree and/or certifications, however, to excel in this position you should have a keen interest in your area and be a problem solver, and critical thinker who is able to see the wider context of things.
In Nordea the working language is English. It is a requirement that you have excellent spoken and written communication and presentation skills in English, with high attention to detail.
This position is based in either Stockholm, Sweden or Gdynia/Warsaw, Poland.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next Steps
Welcome to apply by submitting your application no later than 01/11/2024. Please be informed that applications will be reviewed continuously and interviews might also be conducted during this time.
Kindly also be informed that this position requires security clearance. Security clearance requires EU/EEC residence permit.
For more information, you are welcome to contact hiring manager Erik Eriksson, Head of Cyber Defence Centre Internal Threats at erik.eriksson@nordea.com
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
