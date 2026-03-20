Senior Data Scientist
Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB i Stockholm
What We Do Flower is Flexible Power. We are a next-gen energy company leveraging AI and machine learning to make renewable energy stable and always available - even when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing.
Through smart optimization and trading of energy assets like wind and solar farms, battery systems, and EV chargers, we make renewable energy reliable and predictable, leading the charge towards the energy system of tomorrow.
Who We Are Tech company at heart. Purpose-driven at core. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled Senior Data Scientist to join us!
About The Role:
As a Senior Data Scientist, you will shape the foundation of Flower's short-term forecasting capabilities - powering the models that directly drive our daily trading decisions. You will be part of a small, highly skilled team operating at the intersection of data science, energy systems, and close-to-real-time market dynamics.
You will own the full lifecycle of your models - from idea to production - working closely with Data Engineers, Machine Learning Engineers, and Energy Market Experts to ensure our forecasting stack runs smoothly and is continuously improving. This is a hands-on role focussed on time-series modelling, rapid experimentation, and the ability to translate data into high-impact operational decisions.
What You'll Do:
Build & maintain short term operational forecasting models for energy volumes & prices that drive our trading decisions on a day-to-day basis
Build time series models to understand and explain recurring patterns across different measurements, products and regions to distill signals as features for your next model
Prototype quickly: iterate on simple models, validate rigorously, and scale what works in a dynamic market environment
Own the full model lifecycle: EDA, feature engineering, model development, validation, deployment and continuous evaluation, supported by our team of DEs, MLEs & Energy Market Experts
Write your models in Python, version your code in Git, use CI/CD to ensure full reproducibility
Partner with DEs to evaluate and integrate new data sources (weather, grid conditions, market signals)
Collaborate & mentor across other data scientists, quants and engineers.
Who You Are:
Master's or PhD in Operations Research, Computer Science, Industrial Engineering, Applied Mathematics, Engineering Physics, or a related quantitative field.
5+ years building and deploying ML/time-series models in production
Strong Python + SQL and no stranger to the command line; comfortable writing clean, maintainable, production-ready code
Deep understanding of time-series forecasting and real-world modeling challenges
Curious, data-driven, and comfortable working with messy or complex datasets
Able to take projects from idea to production autonomously
Highly driven by our mission and your impact, yet humble enough to know we are all always learning
Thrive in a fast-moving environment and adapt models as markets evolve
(Bonus) Experience in energy markets, trading, or power systems - or demonstrated motivation to learn
Location Our beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
Apply Our corporate language is English, as we have over 30 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English. Throughout the recruitment process you will meet with the People & Talent Partner, Head of Predictions and Optimization, the Team, VP of Engineering and our VP of Product.
We look forward to hearing from you!
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We kindly but firmly decline any engagement in recruitment assistance for our hiring processes. This includes partnership offers or the sale of recruitment tools. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6880625-1904397". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB
(org.nr 559257-5558), https://flower.teamtailor.com
Katarinavägen 15 (visa karta
)
116 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Flower Jobbnummer
9809733