Senior Data Engineer to Rillion
Rillion AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-07
Rillion is seeking a skilled and enthusiastic Senior Data Engineer to join our innovative Data/AI team. In this role, you'll be pivotal in developing and maintaining our data infrastructure that drives AI-powered AP (Accounts Payable) automation and providing valuable product insights based on usage data. Our team consists of two data engineers, an AI/machine learning lead, a data lead, a UX designer, a product manager, and three software engineers. Together, we collaborate across the entire product lifecycle - from brainstorming and design to implementation - unlocking AI's potential in AP automation. If you're a data enthusiast who thrives in a dynamic environment, we'd love to have you on board!
About the Role
As a Senior Data Engineer at Rillion, your responsibilities will include:
Designing and implementing scalable data pipelines within an Azure cloud environment to ingest, process, and store large volumes of usage data, ensuring data quality and integrity.
Improving and maintaining a Databricks-based data lakehouse, creating efficient data models tailored for AI and analytics needs.
Establishing monitoring systems and data governance practices to ensure performance and compliance.
Collaborating with software engineers to integrate AP automation data, with the mandate to decide between batch or streaming integration methods, based on what best fits the use case.
Part of your role will involve mentoring junior engineers and fostering a culture of continuous learning, while working closely with the team to deliver end-to-end solutions that leverage data and AI to drive innovation in AP automation.
What You'll Bring:
5 years of experience in the data engineering field
Proficiency in SQL and Python
Cloud experience, preferably with Azure
Experience with orchestration tools such as Apache Airflow or Azure Data Factory
Experience with data warehousing solutions, preferably Databricks
Experience of event-driven architecture and role-based data access
Bonus skills:
Management/lead experience
Familiarity with BI tools like Power BI, Tableau, or Qlik
Experience with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools like Terraform
Contributions to open-source projects
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
What we offer:
Opportunity to work in a dynamic growth company
Talented colleagues ready to support the success in your career path
Social events with your colleagues (breakfast, candy-time, afterwork etc.)
A collection of different benefits, including a generous pension and insurance package
Hybrid working model, 2 days per week in the office
Come and enjoy our beautiful office in central Stockholm (on the 14th floor, with amazing views)
The recruitment process:
The recruitment process:

We review applications and invite for interviews continuously. A background check will be conducted on final candidates, pre-employment.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rillion AB
(org.nr 556341-9182) Jobbnummer
8999787