Senior Data Engineer / MLOps Engineer
It-Bemanning Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos It-Bemanning Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
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eller i hela Sverige
IT-bemanning är ett Stockholmsbaserat IT-konsultföretag, specialiserat på att leverera kvalitativ kompetens inom området IT-support, IT-drift samt IT-rekrytering. Vi är ett personligt IT-konsultföretag som värdesätter den enskilda konsultens egenskaper. Har du de rätta egenskaperna - social, driven och tävlingsinriktad så kan vi ge dig de rätta förutsättningarna för ett roligt, stimulerande och utvecklande arbete som konsult hos någon av våra kunder.
IT-bemanning är ett dotterföretag till IT-konsultföretaget Xperta AB och som är specialiserade inom området IT-infrastruktur.
Om uppdraget
Become part of the Flexibility (VPP) team, which builds a state-of-the-art virtual power plant solution based on pooling fl exible residential DERs (e.g. batteries and EVs). By utilizing accurate forecasts and intelligent control, this solution unlocks the direct market participation of household DERs in a robust way. This service, which employs both deterministic steering and data-driven forecasting algorithms, is continually being enhanced and scaled to keep pace with the ever-increasing number of customers using this service. The Flexibility team is looking forward to growing together with you and bringing this feature to many more customers.
Experience & Mindset
● Production-Grade Track Record: You have hands-on experience working on real-world projects with a proven history of delivering robust data solutions into production.
● Focus on Stabilization: You take full ownership of system reliability, actively monitoring and stabilizing workfl ows to ensure continuous, high-quality operations.
● Time-Series Expertise: You are comfortable working with large-scale time-series data and deeply understand the unique structural and processing challenges it presents.
Technical Skills & Core Stack
● Programming & Data Wrangling: You have solid experience writing clean, maintainable code for complex data manipulation and transformation tasks. While our forecasting ecosystem relies on Python, Polars, and Pandas, at gridX, our main programming language is Go. Strong profi ciency in equivalent languages or data wrangling frameworks is highly welcome.
● Database Mastery: You command strong SQL skills. We rely heavily on ClickHouse—experience here is a highly valued asset.
● Cloud & Infrastructure: You have practical experience provisioning and managing scalable infrastructure using AWS, Kubernetes, and Terraform.
MLOps & Orchestration
● Workfl ow Management: You are experienced in building and orchestrating complex data pipelines and ML workfl ows. We utilize Metafl ow, Argo, and MLfl ow, but practical experience with any comparable orchestration and model lifecycle tools is fully transferable.
● Rigorous Validation: You thoroughly test, validate, and benchmark models and data products prior to deploying them into live environments.
● Observability: You maintain clear visibility over production systems and possess practical experience setting up metrics and alerting dashboards using Grafana.
Välkommen med din ansökan! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8081224-2103882". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IT-bemanning Sverige AB
(org.nr 556840-6028), https://jobb.itbemanning.se
Jakobsbergsgatan 7 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
IT-bemanning AB Jobbnummer
10004608