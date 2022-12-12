Senior Data Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
Who are we?
Everything we do starts with people. Our purpose is to provide freedom to move, in a personal, sustainable and safe way. We are committed to simplifying our customers' lives by offering better technology solutions that improve their impact on the world and bringing the most advanced mobility innovations to protect them, their loved ones and the people around them.
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. The people of Volvo Cars are committed to making a difference in our world. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. We believe in bringing out the best in each other and harnessing the true power of people. At Volvo Cars your career is designed around your talents and aspirations so you can reach your full potential. Join us on a journey of a lifetime as we create safety, autonomous driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
Our team is new and we sit in Volvo Cars new Tech Hub in MOOD in central Stockholm. We operate in a start up alike environment, but with the resources and support that only a big company can offer. Our team is a part of the Global Online Experience (GOX) area and our mission is to ensure we know our customers well and keep this information safe and secure.
We have only just begun this journey in earnest, and you'll be joining us at a time where you can really make a great impact. We are having fun, have a highly innovative atmosphere, and are excited about our emerging ecosystem of data products. You will help us to form our data platform from the beginning and play a key role in defining our tech stack. We think you would love to join us if you are passionate about modern data architecture principles, data technologies, and data storage solutions and want to apply your interest to improve the experience for all of Volvo Cars customers. Come join us and set the tone for the next chapter in our company's and the entire automotive industry's history!
What to look forward to as a part of our team
We are in an early stage and there are plenty of opportunities in the team to drive experiments and build innovative tools that will help us to build a cloud based world-class data architecture based on Data Mesh principles. Your work will be creative and you will help us to leverage our large and diverse datasets to enable use cases with direct impact on the end-customer's digital experience. The heart of the role is to design, code, test, and document programs using agreed standards and tools to achieve well-engineered results. You will work closely with data producers and product teams to share your knowledge and identify improvement areas and to build domain expertise that will help us to deliver on our exciting product objectives.
Who you can be
We are keen on building a team with a diverse set of skills and the most important is that you are a team player, passionate about data engineering and wants to join us on our journey. It's great if you have strong programming fundamentals and are experienced with architecting large-scale distributed computing systems in the cloud. It's also valuable if you have experience designing and building distributed data pipelines and have worked with data modelling, data access, and data storage techniques. The role includes working with many different stakeholders and speaking with many different teams and we hope you enjoy that and are interested in delivering value to the business together with your team members.
Application
We are continuously screening applications and will fill the position as soon as we find a good match. We encourage you to apply as early as possible For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Tech Recruiter, Lovisa Ermell, lovisa.ermell@volvocars.com
