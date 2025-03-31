Senior Data Engineer
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
Job Description
Do you want to be part of implementing a new scalable data foundation at H&M? We are looking for an experienced Data Engineer who thrives on solving complex challenges and building impactful solutions. As part of our team, you will play a critical role in creating data products that drive business decisions across all H&M. You'll design and develop next-generation data and analytics solutions, focusing on enabling smart, self-service capabilities.
H&M is transforming the fashion retail industry through innovation, data, and technology. In this role, you'll contribute to one of the largest data transformation initiatives within the company, working with Data Mesh concepts to build data products that meet global needs.
Our team is part of the Data Engineering unit within our tech center, AI, Analytics & Data. The area supports all our brands globally to create, structure, guard and ensure data is available, understandable and of high quality.
Key responsibilities
Independently develop and optimize complex data pipelines, ensuring smooth data flow across multiple domains.
Utilize complex SQL querying techniques to extract, manipulate, and analyze data for various business needs.
Confidently use programming languages such as Java or Python to write classes, functions, and apply object-oriented programming principles, along with basic unit testing.
Guide junior Data Engineers on tasks and best practices, effectively delegating to promote team growth.
Understand business issues, create data-driven solutions, and present them to stakeholders, ensuring alignment with goals.
Identify optimization opportunities in data systems, plan implementations, and develop risk mitigation strategies.
Work with stakeholders and teams to drive data initiatives, providing leadership and contributing to the organization's data strategy.
Qualifications
Relevant academic degree in any technical field in BSc, BE or a related field
3-6 years of working experience in Data Engineering with strong experience in SQL, Python, or similar languages
Proficient in data modelling, warehousing, pipeline development, and documentation
Experience with production methodologies, software development principles, and Agile practices
Understanding of business needs related to the product scope
Deep understanding of cloud technologies and cloud development, as well as ability to select appropriate (cost-effective) tools for different tasks
Have a collaborative and co-creative mindset with excellent communication skills
Motivated to work in an environment that allows you to work and take decisions independently
Experience in working with data visualization tools
Fluent in English both written and verbal
Advantage if you also have:
Experience in GCP tools - Bigquery, Cloud run, Cloud functions, Pubsub, Dataflow, Cloud composer
Experience in data processing framework - Beam, Spark, Hive, Flink
Business understanding of retail industry
Our journey will lead to something new and exciting - we will test, fail, and learn. You are an important player in this transformation; therefore, we believe you are flexible, stress-resistant, and able to work in an environment that is ever changing.
Additional Information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than 14-February 2025. We will review and interview candidates ongoing. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through the career page Så ansöker du
