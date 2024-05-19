Senior Data Engineer
Software by Quokka AB is a subsidiary of Quokka AB, and part of Hans Andersson Group. Our company offers high-end software engineering services to some of Sweden's leading companies within Automotive, Telecom, MedTech and Fintech. Moreover we are an innovation hub for business ideas. Within the group of 30 companies we have vast experience from starting new companies and a genuine interest to invest in ideas and people we believe in. We know that our success is based on enabling the full potential of our employees - our most important asset. Our culture is based on a strong employee focus and our three cornerstones: Joy, Curiosity & Innovation.
We are inspired by the Quokka - known for its curiosity and for being the happiest animal on the planet!
Autonomous Driving sets high demand on data management. Talented Data Engineers will therefore, play a key role in the success of autonomous driving. We are now looking for you, that would like to help our automotive clients to evolve efficient data management solutions.
Who are you?
You have a couple of years of experience from Data Engineering and related technologies and frameworks. We believe that you are curious, flexible, open-minded, and eager to continuously improve your skills. You have an innovative, pragmatic, collaborative and creative mind-set of handling technical challenges. You enjoy teamwork, but at the same time you can work independently and drive development on your own. You have a positive attitude and the willingness and ability to take initiatives to progress and deliver.
Education
MSc/BSc Computer Science or equivalent
Required Qualifications
At least 5 years of experience as a Data Engineer.
Strong knowledge of cloud-based technologies and tools, such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud Platform.
Experience designing, building, and maintaining data pipelines using technologies such as Databricks, Apache Airflow, Kubernetes, Docker, Apache Kafka, Terraform, and Apache Spark.
Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, Scala and SQL.
Experience working with large data sets and databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MongoDB.
Experience with data warehousing, data lakes.
Languages
English, proficient level
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-30
E-post: softwareapplication@quokka.se
