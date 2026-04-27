Senior Data Engineer - Python

Incluso AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2026-04-27


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We are looking for a Senior Data Engineer - Python for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in May 2026, 8-month limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.

Required Skills & Technologies:
Core Programming & Development
1. Python (3.9-3.11) - Primary language; requires solid. Senior proficiency
2. Object-Oriented Programming - Complex class hierarchies, inheritance patterns
3. Multiprocessing & Concurrency - Process management, queues, events, threading
4. Worked with Enterprise software for Automotive
5. Production ETL pipeline experience
6. Automotive/testing industry knowledge
7. Complex distributed system design experience

Data Engineering & ETL
1. ETL/ELT Pipelines - Core focus of the repository
2. Data Processing - Large-scale test bed data ingestion

Sympathy for Data - Domain-specific data processing framework (key requirement)
File Processing - Multiple formats (.sydata, .h5, various test data formats)

Cloud & Infrastructure
1. Azure Experience

Windows Server - Deployment target environment
GitHub Actions - CI/CD pipelines
Poetry

Database Technologies
Oracle Database
SQL
MongoDB

Specialized Knowledge
Test Bed Systems - Automotive testing domain knowledge

Additional Technical Skills
Windows-specific:
• PowerShell scripting
• Windows service deployment
Logging & Monitoring, on file system level and to Grafana

Network & File Systems:
• Network drive mounting
• SMB/CIFS protocols
• NAS interactions

This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in May 2026, 8 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-07
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7644246-1969379".

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta)
411 06  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Incluso

Jobbnummer
9878663

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