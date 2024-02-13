Senior Data Architect
2024-02-13
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Business Area (BA) Markets' role in Vattenfall is to maximize the value of the overall portfolio by optimizing and dispatching, hedging and sourcing for Vattenfall's sales and generation volumes. We serve as Vattenfall's single access to energy commodity markets and trade electricity, emissions, fuels, freight, and renewable certificates. We employ around 500 professionals who are active across Europe with offices in Sweden, Germany, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
The Operational Unit (OU) Operations is responsible for providing Analysis, IT, Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) and Project Management support to the Vattenfall Assets and Trading Division - the mission is to enable business. OU Operations is consisting of highly skilled employees with backgrounds ranging from mathematics, engineering, economics, computer science to project management. We are present in the locations Hamburg, Stockholm and Amsterdam.
We have a culture of care and growth. You will collaborate with inspiring people around you, on complex and interesting topics. Together, we drive the energy transition and contribute to a journey towards becoming fossil-free.
Job Description
BA Markets business highly depends on high-performing IT, state-of-the-art models, and to a high degree data-driven. Developing IT solutions for highly automated processes and leveraging large data pools for algorithmic decision-making are key competencies of our IT and Analysis functions. Join us in designing and implementing the future IT and data architecture for Business Area Markets. Become part of Vattenfall's mission to enable fossil free living within one generation.
Our Business Area (BA) Markets is looking for a dedicated and motivated person to fill the position (full-time or part-time) of a
Senior Data Architect
for our office in Hamburg or Stockholm.
Your main responsibilities:
You will play a pivotal role in designing, implementing, and managing our organization's data architecture to support our business objectives.
You will support our product owners, project managers and other stakeholders with advice and translate their requirements into a scalable and efficient data architecture as part of an overall IT architecture
You follow technology trends in the field of data warehousing, big data and analytics and evaluate their impact on the operational business of our business units
You coach the teams and contribute to the continuous transfer of know-how within the teams
Your work enables data scientists to analyze data at scale to drive our algorithmic business
As part of our strategic architecture team, you shape the organizations data strategy.
You are responsible for the further development and establishment of a cross-team data catalog and metadata management to improve company-wide data utilization.
Together with our business information security officers you establish information security and design compliant accessibility to data.
In this function, you will report to the Vice President Operations within BA Markets.
Qualifications
Your profile
Your personality is essential. We are seeking a proactive, resilient candidate with outstanding communication skills and proven leadership abilities. A team player who can work independently and effectively. You should thrive in a dynamic work environment and exhibit a strong passion for continuous learning.
Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, Information Systems, or a related field.
At least 5 years of proven experience as an IT / Data Architect or in a similar role.
Strong expertise in data modelling, database design, and database management systems (e.g., SQL, NoSQL, relational databases).
Proficiency in data integration techniques, ETL processes and data pipeline architectures.
Experience with cloud-based data platforms (e.g., Azure, Snowflake) and knowledge of big data technologies (e.g., Hadoop, Spark) is highly desirable.
Familiarity with data governance frameworks and data security best practices.
Enjoying leading workshops and training colleagues
Excellent analytical and problem-solving mindset
Fluency in English both written and spoken
Additional Information
Benefits
Your development is a priority at Vattenfall BA Markets. Your professional journey will benefit from working in the exciting industry of energy trading, and in interdisciplinary teams. To support your career, we offer opportunities to grow through training, job rotations, talent programs and a working environment that stimulates learning.
Our Work Culture at Vattenfall is excellent. We have an open corporate culture with flat hierarchies. Modern and flexible working conditions, including mobile work, promote wellbeing.
Your Health is important to us. We provide several health programs and support throughout potentially challenging life situations.
Your Colleagues will be another highlight. We employ inspiring people with diverse backgrounds. Together with our culture and your tasks, they form an interesting and fun place to work.
More information
We welcome your application in English, no later than 11.03.2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our Recruiter Sandra Domschke via mail sandra1.domschke@vattenfall.de
.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
