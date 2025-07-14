Senior Data Analyst Emerging Tech
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a key member of our Emerging Tech team, you'll focus on delivering data-driven insights that shape the future of retail at H&M Group. Starting with our SmartStore initiative, you will expand your impact across multiple areas by:
Analyzing real-time data to identify trends, prioritize focus areas, and drive strategic decision-making.
Turning complex data into actionable business insights and clearly communicating these findings to diverse teams.
Monitoring progress against OKRs and KPIs, ensuring the team's efforts align with short- and long-term goals.
Navigating a fast-paced, high-impact environment with senior, experienced colleagues, helping the team grow and deliver rapidly while maintaining quality.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
Emerging Tech is a hybrid, diverse group based in London and Stockholm. We operate at the intersection of technology and retail, driving strategic disruption with the latest tools and methods. You'll work alongside a multinational team passionate about leveraging AI, automation, and data analytics to transform fashion retail and create sustainable growth for H&M Group.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
A bachelor's degree in Statistics, Engineering, Business, or related field, or equivalent practical experience.
Strong skills in SQL and some experience with Python or R; familiarity with dbt is a plus.
Proficiency in data visualization tools like PowerBI.
Solid understanding of statistics for accurate data interpretation.
Excellent communication skills to explain analyses to both technical and non-technical audiences.
And people who are...
Curious about H&M's value chain and how data can improve it.
Comfortable working in a fast-paced, evolving environment.
Collaborative and able to work with senior, experienced team members.
Passionate about leveraging data to make a real impact.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program (HIP)
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound.
A dynamic, entrepreneurial environment where your insights directly influence strategic decisions.
A collaborative culture that values innovation, continuous learning, and knowledge sharing.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9427268