Senior Data Analyst Analytics Engineering
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Company
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
Role Description
As a Senior Data Analyst focused on Analytics Engineering, you will play a key role in empowering teams across the organization to make data-informed decisions. You will drive the adoption of best practices in analytics engineering, foster data literacy, and support the development of scalable, high-quality data solutions. Your work will focus on enabling others through knowledge sharing, mentoring, and the creation of reusable assets and frameworks. You will lead initiatives that improve data capabilities, ensure consistency in data usage, and promote a culture of continuous learning and innovation.
The role requires a high degree of autonomy and initiative, with an emphasis on proactively identifying opportunities to improve data practices and enablement across the organization. Success in this position depends on the ability to navigate a complex, cross-functional environment, build alignment across diverse teams, and drive impactful initiatives that elevate the organization's overall data maturity. A strong understanding of business context and the ability to prioritize efforts based on strategic needs are essential to ensure that enablement activities deliver tangible value.
Responsibilities
Champion best practices in data modeling, analytics, and reporting across teams to ensure consistency and quality.
Proactively identify opportunities to improve data literacy and analytical capabilities across the organization.
Lead the development of reusable data assets, templates, and frameworks that streamline analytics work and promote scalability.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand their data needs and guide them in applying effective analytical approaches.
Design and deliver training sessions, workshops, and documentation to upskill colleagues in tools, methodologies, and data interpretation.
Monitor the adoption and performance of data solutions, gathering feedback and iterating to maximize impact.
Stay current with emerging technologies and trends in data and analytics, and translate them into actionable strategies for the organization.
Mentor colleagues and contribute to a culture of knowledge sharing and continuous improvement.
Lead strategic data initiatives that align with business goals and drive measurable value.
Qualifications
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Statistics, Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
High proficiency in SQL for querying and managing data.
Strong skills in data visualization tools such as PowerBI.
Solid understanding of data modeling principles and best practices.
Knowledge of data warehousing concepts and technologies.
Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and their data services.
Experience with data transformation tools such as dbt.
Proficiency in programming languages such as Python or R.
Experience with version control systems like Git.
Strong pedagogical and communication skills, with the ability to explain complex analytics engineering concepts in a clear, accessible way to diverse audiences.
Proven experience in mentoring and upskilling colleagues, including designing and delivering training, creating learning resources, and fostering a collaborative learning environment.
Additional Information
This is a full-time temporary position until April 2026 with a possibility to extend or turn into a permanent position. The role is based in Stockholm. Please apply by sending in your CV in English. We will review and interview candidates ongoing. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through the career page. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9442049