Senior Data analyst
True Software Scandinavia AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-12-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos True Software Scandinavia AB i Stockholm
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Our goal is to make communication smarter, safer, and more efficient, all while building trust everywhere. We're all about bringing you smart services with a big social impact, keeping you safe from fraud, harassment, scam calls, or messages, so you can focus on the conversations that matter.
Top 20 most downloaded apps globally, and world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS, with extensive AI capabilities, with more than 400 million active users per month.
Founded in 2009 with an impressive year-on-year growth with high profitability, listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm, Large Cap.
Founded in 2009, listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm and is categorized as a Large Cap. Our focus on innovation, operational excellence, sustainable growth, and collaboration has resulted in consistently high profitability and strong EBITDA margins.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Tel Aviv with high ambitions.
As a Senior Data Analyst, you will be working with a cross-functional team. You help the team understand user verification trends, analyze usage patterns, and participate in the product discovery process to help build the right features that deliver value.
What will you work on
Create and analyze verification and fraud management metrics to identify opportunities for growth and cost optimization.
Utilize data to inform and help direct the product design process by providing a clear data narrative and a deep understanding of user needs.
Design and develop reports and dashboards to track user account verification and fraud management metrics.
Create and manage ETL pipelines.
Analyze the impact of changes to product design and AB tests and communicate results to stakeholders.
What we expect from you:
Natural drive to uncover the "why" behind data trends, understand underlying business problems, and find solutions
At least 4 years of experience doing quantitative analysis
Expertise in business intelligence visualization tools, such as Google Data Studio, Looker, QlikSense, Tableau, PowerBI, etc
Experience in using SQL to extract, transform, and analyze data
Experience in CI/CD and Git
Work closely with stakeholders across the business to identify and act on opportunities to generate business value.
Ability to communicate the results of your analysis in a clear and effective manner
Good applied statistics skills, such as distributions, statistical testing, regression, etc.
Ability to initiate and drive projects to completion with minimal guidance
Good communication skills in English
It would be great if you also have:
Good scripting and programming skills
Experience with Python, Spark, and Airflow
Experience with data from mobile applications
Life at Truecaller - Behind the code: https://www.instagram.com/lifeattruecaller/
Sounds like your dream job?
We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so please send your application as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check.
This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
We only accept applications in English.
What we offer:
A smart, talented, and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing, and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance, parental leave top-up, pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, and free gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone you most fancy within our budget ranges.
Do it your way: We work in the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays with flexibility on the other days.
Office life: Enjoy your days with a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages, and have fun in our playroom! As well as in our exciting company parties and team activities such as Lab days, Running team, and Geek lunch!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal, and inclusive. We need a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs, and experiences to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare True Software Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556784-0912)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 56 6TR (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9082227