Senior Data Analyst
2024-08-13
Rovio is part of the SEGA family and world famous for our flagship IP Angry Birds - want to know more about Rovio as an employer? Click here.
Data is at the heart of everything we do at Rovio. It enables us to continually improve our games and provide incredible experiences for the millions of users who play our games every day. All of this data is only valuable if it can be used to guide our day to day operations and the mission of the Data and Analytics craft is to turn that raw data into actionable insights.
We are now looking for a Senior Data Analyst to join our flagship Angry Birds 2 game in the Stockholm studio. Coming into this role, you will build an understanding of the game and different business levers and use that knowledge to build new game features, optimising existing ones, structure vague problem statements in collaboration with stakeholders such as the Game lead, product managers, designers and producers.
The team is located in our studio in the centre of Stockholm and works in a hybrid mode (2-3 days per week onsite). Currently not based in Sweden? No problem at all, we will help you with the relocation and work permit if needed!
You will have impact and fun at work by:
Bringing an objective perspective and recommendations to all phases of decision making, leveraging your technical skills to mine raw data for valuable information
Constantly designing and running in-game A/B test experiments, helping the team to find options leading to better game monetization performance and our audience satisfaction
Creating dashboards and reports to help the game team understand your findings
Proactively working with data exploration and looking for opportunities to improve gameplay experience
Working closely with peer Data Analysts, Product Managers and Project Leads to continuously improve how we are interpreting game metrics and making decisions
Coaching and sharing best practices between colleagues in the data craft and whole game teams
Experience and skills we are looking for:
High proficiency in SQL
Proficiency in scripting languages such as Python or R
Solid understanding of statistics
Experience in product analysis and experiments design including A/B testing
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Presentation and collaboration skills with proven ability to present data and provide actionable recommendations to senior stakeholders
Prior experience in mobile games or apps with large audiences will help you to hit the ground running but not a must
Please apply with your CV in English. We look forward to meeting you!
