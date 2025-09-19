Senior Cybersecurity Engineer
Swedium Global Services AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2025-09-19
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedium Global Services AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Swedium Global is the growing System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Semiconductor Engineering R&D Services, Embedded Systems Development, Custom Application Software Development, Web and Cloud Application Development, Testing Services, Consultancy and Outsourcing services to our clients across the globe for an onsite and offshore business model. Swedium Global is having presence in Sweden, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic and in India.
Location: Sweden
Expected Start date: Sept 2025
Job Name: Senior Cybersecurity Engineer
Required skills:
• More than 10 years experience.
• Experience with CSS and related toolchains
• Knowledge of ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE R155/156
• Familiarity with CAN communication protocols
• Ability to validate secure boot, authentication, and diagnostic services
• Strong documentation skills
• Strong communication skills in English (spoken and written)
• Ability to collaborate remotely with international suppliers
• Experience working in cross-functional teams Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-08
E-post: jennifer.martin@swediumglobal.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedium Global Services AB
(org.nr 556980-4064), http://www.swediumglobal.com
Svetsarvägen 15 2TR (visa karta
)
171 41 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9517164