Senior CyberArk Consultant

We are now looking for a very senior consultant with deep technical understanding and experience of CyberArk for a long-term assignment at our client in the automotive industry. The assignment is a key role within the client's PAM team and includes implementation, onboarding and configuration in both on-prem and cloud environments.
About the assignment
As a consultant, you will play a central role in further developing and managing the client's solutions within Privileged Access Management (PAM). You will work closely with both internal teams and other technology partners to ensure secure access management through CyberArk.
The work includes:
• Implementation and configuration of CyberArk solutions
• Onboarding of systems and accounts
• Technical troubleshooting and optimization
• Advice on best practices within PAM
• Work in both on-prem and cloud environments
To succeed in the role, we see that you have:
• At least 5 years of experience in the IAM/PAM area
• Several years of documented experience working hands-on with CyberArk
• Ability to independently drive implementations and configurations
• IT-relevant education
• Good knowledge of Swedish and/or English
Full-time, hybrid.
