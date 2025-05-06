Senior Cyber Security Consultant
2025-05-06
We are looking for a Senior Software Developer with Security focus for a global company in Lund. Start is in June, 12 months contract to begin with.
Description:
Senior software developer responsible for our internally developed software for Remote access, OT Security and security compliance reporting. This role will perform software development, creation of Power BI reports and be the Security champion in the team.
What you will do
• Develop software for internal products related to Remote access and OT Security
• Support and drive the internal software development projects
• Security champion and ensure that the secure software development framework is followed
• Creation of Power BI reports for Security compliance
• Data management and integration of data sources
• Software testing
Required skills
• Software development C#
• Secure software development practices (DevSecOps)
• MS SQL Server
• Script (Windows)
• Power BI-reporting
• Software architecture
• Threat modelling
Good to have
• Understanding of critical systems and infrastructure
• Factory and OT experience
• Agile methodologies
• Experience of asset inventory, compliance and data management
Excellent English knowledge, both spoken and written is required. Swedish is a merit.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is in June, 12 months contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten at emma@incluso.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-14
Emma Hörnsten emma@incluso.se
